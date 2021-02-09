Blount County Walmart pharmacies are not among those receiving COVID-19 vaccines through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program this week.
President Joe Biden on Tuesday, Feb. 2, announced the advent of the program, a public-private partnership with 21 national pharmacy partners and networks with 40,000 locations nationwide, a White House press release states.
Seven Knoxville Walmarts were included in the program and will begin administering the shots Feb. 12.
Blount County has two Walmart pharmacies — one in Alcoa at 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, and one in Maryville, at 2410 U.S. Highway 411.
“... (We) took into account the population density, customer demographics, infection rates and availability of local healthcare resources among other factors to identify many of the participating locations, including pharmacies located in a Medically Underserved Areas, as designated by the Health Resources and Services Administration,” a Walmart press release stated. People in Phases 1a1 and 1a2 of the Tennessee Department of Health’s vaccination plan — health care workers, mortuary and funeral home workers, first responders, long-term care facility staff and residents — as well as those ages 70 and older — are eligible for a vaccine.
To schedule a Walmart vaccine appointment visit walmart.com/cp/1228302 or https://www.samsclub.com/pharmacy when vaccines become available in Knoxville on Feb. 12.
