The Maryville Alcoa Animal Rescue Center will host two kitten adoption events in July in the hopes of getting nearly 70 kittens currently under its care into new homes.
The adoption events, which will take place on July 11 and 25, will be by appointment only and will have strict guidelines to help protect adopters from COVID-19.
“Since we’re taking precautions, we’re hoping that people will still want to come in and take home a kitten,” MAARC President Jenn Eanes said.
The animal center currently has 50 kittens in foster care and three litters in the shelter. Each of the litters have between four and five cats, MAARC volunteer Kerrie DeFalle said. A lone kitten without a litter also is living at the shelter at 410 Home Ave. in Maryville.
Eanes said at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, people were eager to adopt and foster animals, but that desire has faded as the pandemic has dragged on.
“While a lot of people wanted to foster while they were working from home, now that they are starting to go back to work, the idea of fostering has festered a little bit,” she said.
But while kitten foster parents may be reducing in numbers, kittens in need of homes are not.
“Kitten season is definitely in full swing,” DeFalle said. “It still happens no matter whatever else is going on in the world.”
Those wishing to adopt a kitten at the event must apply online. MAARC volunteers will review the applications. If the adopters are approved, they will be contacted by a volunteer to set up an adoption time at one of the events.
Only one adopter, or two people if adopting as a family, will be allowed into the shelter at a time. Afterwards, MAARC volunteers will sanitize any surface that the potential adopter may have touched. All people entering the building are required to wear masks.
“COVID has presented challenges in regards to cat adoptions,” MAARC volunteer Cheryl Gamble said. “But we feel we have crafted a safe and simple approach to enable our community to both meet as well as adopt some of our tiniest feline ‘furbabies’ while continuing to support our no-kill mission.”
All adoptable kittens have been spayed or neutered and vaccinated. The price of adopting one kitten is $100. Two kittens can be adopted for $150.
To adopt, visit maarcadopt.org and fill out an application.
