Blount Countians received 10,000 more vaccinations in March than in February.
Tennessee Department of Health data shows that from March 1-28, just more than 24,300 doses were administered in Blount County. From Feb. 1-28, that number was just more than 14,100.
“We continue to increase our capacity each week to reach our goal of administering over 700 vaccinations daily,” TDH Regional Public Information Officer Corie Gouge emailed.
Gouge did not specify how many vaccinations currently are being administered per day.
But TDH data shows Blount is averaging about 522 first-dose shots and 353 second doses per day — an increase from February’s respective 302 and 202.
March’s vaccination growth can be credited to several factors — an uptick in Tennessee’s vaccine supply, expansion of those eligible to receive shots and local mass vaccination clinics.
Blount Discount Pharmacy administered more than 580 doses during its drive-thru vaccine clinic at Fairview United Methodist Church on March 6. The pharmacy hosted another vaccine clinic on March 21, when pharmacists gave 580 additional shots.
More mass vaccine clinics are expected to take place in coming months, Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said on March 22 when she announced all Tennesseans would be eligible for a vaccine by April 5.
Jumping to make all residents eligible by April 5 meant foregoing the state’s phased vaccination plan and lumping the remaining Phase 3 — inmates, grocery store workers and people who live or work in shelters or college dorms — with the vaccination of all adults.
While the state isn’t setting aside a specific time to vaccinate Phase 3 members, it will hone in on efforts — such as mass vaccination events at community colleges — to vaccinate people in that phase, Piercey said.
Mass vaccine events and phase expansion have contributed to the county’s mounting vaccination numbers; however, it’s the increase in vaccine supply that is mostly responsible.
“We’re finally, finally at a point where supply is opening up enough,” Piercey said.
During the last week of March, Tennessee will receive about 350,000 vaccine doses — nearly quintupling the amount available at the beginning of February when Piercey said the state was receiving about 80,000 per week.
More vaccines available means more pharmacies and clinics are administering the shots.
On March 6, vaccinefinder.org listed only five Blount locations administering COVID vaccines. On March 29, there were 12 — Blount Senior Care Partners, the Blount County Health Department, Blount Senior Care Partners, City Drug, Lowes Drugs, Cherokee Health Systems, American Family Care and all Blount Discount Pharmacy, Kroger and Walmart stores. The site links to sign-up pages for appointments at each of the locations.
Blount Memorial Hospital is not listed on the site but also is administering shots when it receives doses.
As vaccines become more widely available — Blount expanded eligibility to all residents ages 16 and older on March 24 — vaccine appointments become harder to come by. Neither Blount Memorial nor vaccinefinder.org’s 12 Blount locations had available appointments Monday, March 29.
But jumping county lines to get a shot is not frowned upon, Piercey said.
“If people are able and willing to drive to different areas to get a vaccine, they’re able to do that,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.