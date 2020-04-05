COVID-19 may have shuttered or severely altered how Blount cities serve residents and customers, but they are still pushing to keep services open and available, spelling change for both customers and employees.
The cities of Maryville and Alcoa confirmed they’re making or facing a number of modifications to how they serve the public and how they do business internally.
Many municipal workers are working from home at this point and both cities say that although they have not furloughed employees, they are changing schedules and scaling back services in some areas.
“There have been no alterations in sanitation, electric and water service delivery,” Alcoa spokeswoman Patricia Tipton emailed. “(But) we are working to coordinate and separate teams of crews — in some cases putting them on alternating weeks in an effort to keep them quarantined to the extent possible.”
Maryville spokeswoman Jane Groff indicated the city was finding similar ways to make necessary alterations where needed, delaying maintenance activities and deferred non-critical construction projects while basic services continue as usual.
“Scaling back has allowed us to reduce staffing levels in certain areas and rotate these employees every two weeks,” Groff emailed. “This staffing plan is an effort to minimize the number of employee interactions and subsequent exposures.”
With stay-at-home orders from Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee appearing to intensify weekly, cities are allowing employees to work remotely where able, but many are still coming into offices.
Both Maryville and Alcoa have implemented a bill payment and document transfer system that sees residents using drop-off boxes outside municipal buildings or using online portals.
Groff and Tipton said online business transactions have increased in the past two weeks.
“Since closing the Municipal Building lobby, there has been a 50% increase in customers using our online bill paying portal,” Tipton said.
Groff noted a few Maryvillians have switched to the online bill pay system — recently updated to include more direct and automated payment features — but many also have moved to bank draft bill payment as well.
Has the slow of social life caused by COVID-19 caused a lull in work for the cities and allowed staff and employees to catch up on projects that might have been deferred in the past?
Groff and Tipton said yes and no.
“In some cases, there is more time to work on backlogs, in other cases the pandemic is creating more work — and it is creating new backlogs,” Tipton said. For instance, while Alcoa’s development staff is seeing a slowdown in permit work and refocusing efforts on zoning and regulation updates, human resources is scrambling to keep up with what the virus is doing to the city.
“(HR employees) are spending so much time working to understand and implement the new laws and requirements — and to assist employees with questions and planning during the crisis — it’s difficult to keep up with the regular duties and projects,” she said.
Groff said there is a similar work environment at Maryville: For instance, since so many residents are at home right now, they’re finding more time to clean up the yard or complete projects.
As a result, there are now longer lines and wait times at the landfill, which was in the process of carving out more room for waste storage before the pandemic hit.
Meanwhile, other local governments are facing their own set of issues and changes.
Townsend Mayor Ron Palewski made a sobering announcement in a video posted to the city’s website April 1.
“We urgently plead that you please delay all travel plans to Townsend for at least three weeks,” a somber Palewski said in the video, urging potential travelers who come through the city each year to stay away. “The mountains will still be here, as beautiful as ever.”
It is unclear how much of the foothill city’s revenue will be impacted by the suspension of tourism after the Great Smoky Mountains National Park almost completely closed down March 24.
