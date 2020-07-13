Faced with funding and other uncertainties as classes are about to resume for the first time since the pandemic, the Maryville Board of Education voted Monday, July 13, to rescind a planned raise and spend about $128,000 to disinfect buildings.
In May, the school board approved a 0.5% raise on top of step increases for 2020-21, but then the state decreased its expected funding to Maryville City Schools by $278,000.
The new, unanimous vote retains only the step increase, which about two-thirds of employees are eligible to receive, MCS Director Mike Winstead said.
By fall break in October the district may be able to consider a bonus or other compensation, he said, depending on sales tax revenues and costs associated with new safety precautions as Maryville’s schools reopen July 30 for the first time since spring break.
So far Blount County sales tax revenues have not taken as much of a hit from COVID-19 closures as feared, but only the numbers from March and April sales are in.
“It pains us to have to revise that salary schedule,” board Chair Nick Black said. “I’d love to do a bonus or raise mid-year.”
The board added $30,000 to schools’ strategic compensation funds, raising to $148,800 the amount that can pay staff for additional duties, such as enrichment and remediation or leading professional learning communities. Winstead said that increase can be used to pay staff who take on duties such as morning temperature checks.
More cleaning
The board approved a new $127,748.92 contract with ABM for additional cleaning services this school year, in addition to its regular services under a five-year contract.
The money came through the federal Elementary and Secondary School Education Relief Fund for needs because of the pandemic.
Under the “EnhancedClean” program, the company will provide a porter each day at the two intermediate schools, junior high and high school. The company will disinfect high-touch areas during the day and between groups in the cafeterias.
A fifth worker will use an electrostatic cleaner to disinfect one of the district’s seven schools every business day. The schools also have additional sprayers and foggers for cleaning.
For example, if a school has a confirmed COVID-19 case, it will be able to clean specific rooms that evening.
Quarantines
Winstead confirmed in an interview after the meeting that an MCS employee’s spouse is critically ill with COVID-19 but said the employee completed a 14-day quarantine.
Maryville’s reopening plan designates all staff members “essential critical workers” and allows them to continue working following a potential COVID-19 exposure if they are asymptomatic and follow guidelines such as wearing a face covering for 14 days.
Winstead said that the provision is designed to allow schools to operate with enough staff if there is exposure to a child with the coronavirus.
“I hope it’s never needed,” he said. “We’re going to be very transparent if that would ever happen,” and would notify families of the exposure.
Choices
By Monday’s meeting, about 60% of families had responded with their plans for the coming school year, with just more than 80% choosing traditional classroom learning.
Two percent have chosen a hybrid option available at the junior high and high school, while 18% are opting for digital learning.
Winstead said MCS is offering more flexibility than many other systems, allowing families to switch their decision within the first month and then at fall, winter or spring break. Maryville will allow students in grades 8-12 to participate in sports or other extracurriculars if they choose virtual instruction.
Before the meeting ended, board members voiced support for the community to come together united for both learning this school year and as a task force considers petitions from people divided over whether Maryville should retain the Rebels team name.
Board member Chad Hampton spoke of the importance of children returning to school for multiple reasons — academic, nutritional, social, emotional and economic — and commended the staff on its plans to mitigate the risks.
He noted the three main recommendations in health guidelines are face coverings, distancing and hand hygiene.
“I think we’ve gone as far as you could possibly go to requiring face coverings without requiring face coverings,” he said. “I might go that next step.”
He urged administrators to continue discussing that and look at evolving circumstances, while he acknowledged that a kindergartener might touch his or her face more often with a face covering on.
“None of this is political to these board members,” he said. “We’re trying to do what’s in the best interest, and there might be differing views about that.”
With both resuming classes and the task force considering the Rebels name, Black said, “I’m looking forward to moving forward.”
None of it will be easy, he said. “We’ve got people that are passionate on both sides in both of these issues.”
“I can assure you that myself and the board, we just want the best for everybody,” Black said. “That’s not going to be an easy task, but we’re committed.”
