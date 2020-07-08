Maryville City Schools released final back-to-school plans Wednesday, July 9, that require staff to wear face coverings in some situations but stop short of a mandate for students to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Director Mike Winstead said the district received about 900 responses to draft plans released last week, mainly from parents because teachers had input on earlier drafts.
About 20% of those responses deemed the drafts too lenient, with most comments about wearing masks, according to Winstead. About 72% said the drafts were on track and 8% said they were too stringent.
“I think the changes we made will provide more comfort for that 20%,” he said.
Required, encouraged
While the drafts “recommended” that school employees wear face coverings when in close proximity to students, Maryville now says, “All faculty and staff are required to wear a face-covering in common areas, large gatherings, class changes, anytime outside their classroom and in the classroom when they cannot social distance of at least 6 feet.”
Maryville also will require visitors to wear masks.
Students at Maryville Junior High and the high school will be “expected” to wear face coverings when distancing is difficult, such as during class changes, and Winstead said staff will remind them.
“We’re not going to make it part of our enforceable dress code,” the director said, adding that he thinks the schools will have a high level of compliance.
At Maryville’s three elementary and two intermediate schools the emphasis will be on reducing the size of groups that interact, to limit the impact of a possible COVID-19 case. Those students will be “strongly encouraged” to wear face coverings in congested areas.
“Staff members will wear masks and model those opportunities with their students and families will be asked to also support responsive mask-wearing,” the district update issued Wednesday, July 8, says in the section for kindergarten through grade seven.
With a confirmed case, students who were in close contact with the person will have to quarantine at home for 14 days. Maryville’s plans call staff members “essential” and will allow them to continue working after exposure if they have no symptoms of the disease, but they will have to wear a face coverings.
Masks will be available for all students, Winstead said, whether that is the type being provided through the Health Department or a style being ordered for older students with the “Power M” design.
Maryville will not be able to provide social distancing on school buses, he said, but the driver will wear a face covering.
High-touch areas will be cleaned between the two bus runs for the district, grades K-7 and 8-12 students, and the contractor will completely disinfect the buses afterward.
Seeking ‘Goldilocks’
“We want kids in school more than anything,” the Maryville director said.
He referred to the American Academy of Pediatrics’ June 25 statement that emphasized the association “strongly advocates that all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school.”
The AAP statement and Winstead noted not only the impact of school closures on learning but also issues ranging from nutrition to suicide.
“We need them in school,” he said, with most kids in front of a teacher
Developing the plans to return to school this month is like seeking a “Goldilocks” solution, Winstead said, balancing health, safety, what families want and what they will accept. That includes wearing face masks.
“We know that’s a polarizing issue for some of our families,” he said. “I don’t see us needing to pick that battle.”
He’d like to see 90% of families choose traditional classroom learning but recognizes with factors such as the recent rise in Blount County coronavirus cases Maryville may fall short of that goal.
MCS families are to complete a survey with their choice to return to campus or participate in virtual learning by July 12. Classes in both forms are to begin July 30.
Plans will evolve over time. For example, while Maryville will start the school year with daily temperature checks after a month it may consider whether that is worth the effort, Winstead said, letting data guide the next steps.
