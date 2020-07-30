Maryville City Schools began the 2020-21 school year Thursday, July 30, with temperature checks, face masks and distancing to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Maryville is splitting students into two groups based on last name to reduce the number in buildings each day. Half of those who chose traditional learning returned Thursday, and the other half will have their first day today, July 31.
The following two weeks, grades 4-12 will have staggered attendance, with each group in school for two days and everyone learning online Fridays. MCS plans daily in-school instruction at the elementary schools, for kindergarten through grade three.
Local public schools closed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, and now all are back in session, although families have been given the option of distance learning.
