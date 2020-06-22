With local students scheduled to return to class next month, public schools are beginning to release plans that show the widespread differences precautions against the pandemic will make.
Temperature checks on arrival, recommendations for older students to wear masks in hallways and students eating lunch outside of the cafeteria all are part of district-wide protocols Maryville City Schools released to families Sunday, June 21.
MCS plans to release draft school-specific plans by June 29 and final plans July 8. Maryville wants families to decide by July 12 whether their children will attend classes in person when they resume July 30 or opt for digital learning.
Alcoa City Schools, scheduled to be the first district in the county back to class on July 22, expects to release guidelines July 1 so parents can make a decision by July 10.
A message from new Alcoa Director Becky Stone mentions plans to check the temperature of students and staff before entering the school building or bus.
That means parents should plan to say at the bus stop with their child, according to the memo posted online. Because visitors will be restricted, Alcoa is asking parents not to walk students into schools.
Blount County Schools is scheduled to discuss its reopening plan during today’s school board meeting, June 23, with the first day of school currently scheduled for July 30.
All three districts have been surveying parents and awaiting additional guidelines from the state as they continue to develop and adapt their plans.
All are expected to offer a distance-learning option that will be more stringent than provided in the final weeks of the past school year, when buildings were closed under the governor’s recommendations to slow the spread of COVID-19.
However, based on early survey results, they expect about 90% of students will return to classrooms by the end of next month.
Clean and check
The protocols Maryville released this week say daily “health checks” for students and staff will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We will check the temperature of every adult and student entering the building for at least the first four weeks of school,” Sharon Anglim, Maryville City Schools’ communications director, told The Daily Times.
“A protocol is being developed to continue daily health checks as needed throughout the new school year and will include a combination with temperature checks, symptom reporting, clinic data and support from parents who are also checking symptoms at home,” she said.
Most Maryville schools have two part-time nurses who work out a schedule for clinic services, but the district will at least start the school year with both nurses in the clinic at the same time, and some clinics will have extended hours.
For facilities, the district is touting an “Arrive Clean, Leave Clean” philosophy. For older students, Anglim said that may mean, “When you get to your desk you clean it, and when you leave your desk you clean it.”
Maryville has hired five more contract workers to help staff clean its seven schools. Four will be “day-porters,” Anglim said, and one will rotate an electrostatic cleaner through each school every seven days.
Fountains will be off limits, so students will need to bring water bottles.
Masks optional for most
Maryville is recommending masks when students ride buses and when older students are in high-traffic areas, such as arrival, departure and hallways between classes.
Frontline cafeteria workers and school clinic staff will wear masks, but face coverings are only recommended for other staff working close to students.
Students who have a temperature higher than 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit will be isolated and wear a mask until parents arrive, under Maryville’s plan.
Stone’s message said that at Alcoa, “Face masks will be allowed but not required.”
Eating out
Maryville plans to stagger lunch periods and locations to minimize interactions. Schools are working on specifics, but Anglim said that may mean students eating in classrooms, the library or the gym.
The district also is working on a new system using cards so students don’t have to touch a keypad to punch in their meal number.
“Parent lunch visits will not be allowed,” Maryville’s protocols state.
Buses
Maryville’s school bus contractor will increase cleaning on the 21 vehicles at no additional cost to the district, according to Anglim.
“Our understanding is they will clean between runs, focus on high-touch areas and do a thorough cleaning each evening,” she said in an emailed response to questions from The Daily Times.
Stone’s message said Alcoa will continue to provide bus service, but to reduce interactions, it is encouraging families to transport their children if possible or encourage siblings to sit together on the bus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.