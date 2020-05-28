The Maryville Board of Education unanimously passed a nearly $56.4 million budget for the 2020-21 school year Thursday, May 28, while noting that the coronavirus pandemic likely will lead to unexpected costs.
Maryville administrators are expected to meet next week to plan for when school resumes in late July, Director Mike Winstead said in an interview following the meeting.
Maryville City Schools may offer in-person instruction for families comfortable with safety measures in place and online instruction for those who prefer to continue with the model adopted after spring break when the pandemic led buildings to remain closed.
If students are learning both at school and home, Winstead said there may be higher staffing costs, in addition to cleaning and other safety costs. “We don’t want to ask teachers to carry a heavy load and teach all day and then teach online,” he said.
By early July he expects Maryville to be ready to present its plans to families for how it will handle a range of issues, including buses and cafeterias under pandemic health guidelines.
“We’re going to be very clear, when it’s all said and done, ‘Parents, here’s what we’re doing, and hopefully you’re comfortable with this. If not,” he said, “then we want you to remain a Maryville student, and we’ll do the virtual, digital instruction and then maybe eventually you’ll come back.’”
The general purpose school budget does not yet include about $485,000 MCS expects to receive under the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act.
The new budget, which the district will present to the city next week, includes a 0.5% raise on top of step increases for employees. That will raise the base pay for a teacher with a bachelor’s degree and no experience to $43,380.
The school board also will send the city its master plan for building improvements, which is required to cover six years.
That includes spending $450,000 in the next school year to remedy water intrusion at Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School, which has experienced those problems since the school opened. Previous remedies reduced but did not eliminate leaks from a flat roof area above the gym and auditorium, Winstead said. A new possible solution will be tested on a small area first.
In other action Thursday, the board unanimously approved:
• A counseling contract with Helen Ross McNabb for behavioral health counselors. MCS Assistant Director Amy Vagnier told the board that while school buildings were closed this spring, the counselors continued to provide services, including 310 individual counseling sessions by Zoom or in person and 281 family therapy sessions.
• Purchasing Scholastic’s R.I.S.E reading program for $20,275, with the Maryville City Schools Foundation covering half the cost. That will allow a pilot of the program to be expanded to all three of the district’s elementary schools.
• Accepting the low bid of $179,456.62 for Del-Air Mechanical to replace eight heating, ventilation and air conditioning units for the Maryville High School gym; they have been there since it was built in 1982.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.