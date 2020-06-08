Maryville City Schools expects most of its students to be back in the classroom at the end of next month, with a new survey showing widespread support from parents.
More than 1,000 of about 3,500 families responded within a day to a district survey, and about 70% said their students likely would attend classes for the 2020-21 school year on campus, Director Mike Winstead said Monday.
About 20% were undecided, and only 10% said they expect their children to take classes online.
Winstead told the Maryville Board of Education at its monthly meeting that he expects 85-90% of students to return to campus.
“We’re focused on getting the majority of our kids in front of the majority of our teachers in person on July 30th,” he said.
For others, the district plans to allow “a full-time virtual program of study.”
“In light of the ongoing situation with COVID-19, we must remain open-minded and flexible in every aspect of the planning process,” the district said in a message to families with the survey Sunday.
Initial plans include daily temperature checks for students and adults, added hand-sanitizing stations and deep cleaning, plus allowing only “essential and pre-approved visitors” on campus, the message said. It includes a note: “As plans develop and guidelines change, we will adjust, remove or add procedures as needed.”
Trim interaction
Administrators are working on ways to minimize interactions on campus to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
Ideas on the table include cutting the number of students at recess at the same time and perhaps having older students who change classrooms wear masks while in the hallways.
At the elementary level, that might mean art and music teachers traveling to homerooms or allowing time in the schedule to sanitize their rooms between classes.
For the online instruction, Maryville is likely to have some teachers dedicated to that platform and provide stipends to others who take on additional responsibility along with in-person classes.
In the elementary grades, a teacher may have students from across the three schools in one online class.
For a high school class such as Advance Placement chemistry, Winstead said, students at home may watch the in-person class at the same time online.
The district plans to survey families and staff at least twice more, the final time just two weeks before classes resume so administrators can finalize rosters.
“That first nine weeks will be very different,” Winstead said.
Earlier in the meeting he told the board, “I’ve never been more proud of who we are as the Maryville City Schools family than what occurred the last nine weeks of the school year,” referring to the period after spring break when instruction for all students moved online while school buildings were closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
He added, however, “I hope we never have to do that again.”
Contract renewed
The board began the meeting at Maryville High School by unanimously renewing for four years Winstead’s contract.
Although some board members voiced concerns about renewing a contract while two years remained, all said they wanted Winstead’s continued leadership.
Board Chair Nick Black said renewing the contract is in line with what Maryville and other districts have done to provide security to a valued executive.
The contract continues Winstead’s base pay at $170,000 with any raises tied to teacher raises in the district.
“It’s my honor to serve Maryville as director of schools,” said Winstead, who has held the position for six and a half years. “My hope is that I’ll retire here.”
In other action the board approved:
• a $28,848 contract with Central Technologies Inc. to replace the sound system in the MHS gym before school resumes. The board previously approved new video equipment for the gym.
• A $21,547 contract with Johnson Controls to conduct maintenance on the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems in early spring and fall.
• Removing Nov. 3 as a professional development day, since the district had scheduled one too many on the calendar. Now schools will be closed to students and staff on Election Day.
• Renewing Maryville’s Microsoft Office 365 license, for $27,955.20.
