Maryville City Schools announced Monday, July 20, that it will join other local districts in staggering students' return to campus.
On Thursday, July 30, Maryville students with a last name beginning with the letters A-K will have their first day of the 2020-21 school year. The following day they will stay home, and classmates with last names starting with L-Z will be in the buildings.
That schedule applies to the 83% of MCS students whose families have signed up for traditional learning. The 15% who will have online instruction will follow a schedule provided by their teacher for each class. Another 2% are following a hybrid model, on campus for only some classes.
Maryville also told families that going forward it plans to announce by Wednesdays any changes related to attendance that will take effect the following week, as the district adapts its "base plan" during the pandemic.
Instruction may change based on conditions, including the county's new COVID-19 case counts, active cases and attendance by students and staff, MCS explained.
"At times, we may have more than one model active at the same time," its announcement stated. "For example, one school or one grade span may be on a staggered attendance schedule, while the others are operating from the base plan."
Across the local districts, students were last in school buildings before March's spring break. Restriction because of the COVID-19 pandemic led schools to offer only virtual instruction for the remainder of the past school year. This year they are giving families an option as instruction resumes, noting that plans may change.
Alcoa students begin returning to campus Wednesday, July 22, and Blount County students on July 29.
Alcoa's plan divides students into five groups and has each attend one day a week through Sept. 4. Blount County Schools is dividing students into three groups until Aug. 7, which is expected to be the first day for all except kindergarteners, who follow a different schedule.
