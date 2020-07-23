After a two-day “staggered start” next week, Maryville City Schools plans two weeks of “staggered attendance,” a model that could be used at times throughout the school year because of the coronavirus.
Starting Aug. 3, students in kindergarten through grade three whose families chose traditional learning will be on campus every day, but students in upper grades will be on campus two days each week and have digital instruction for three.
Students whose last names start with A-K will go to campus July 30. Starting the next week they will go to the buildings on Mondays and Wednesdays. Those from the latter part of alphabet will show up July 31, and then Tuesdays and Thursdays. Everyone in grades 4-12 will be a digital learner on Fridays.
“All kids have to have school five days a week,” under state Board of Education rules, MCS Director Mike Winstead explained in a phone interview Wednesday, July 22. Whether students are in the school building or learning at home, MCS will check attendance and engagement every day.
Intermediate school students may be able to attend the Adventure Club program when they are not scheduled to be at school. However, because of limited space in the buildings Monday through Thursday it will be limited to about 15 students at each site, with priority given to families with essential workers. The clubs will be open at full capacity on Fridays, since no classes will be held in the buildings.
MCS expects to follow the “staggered attendance” model at least through Aug. 14. “We’re going to try to look at two-week increments throughout the year,” Winstead said of the planning for instruction.
Families had to make their choice for starting the school year by Wednesday, July 22, and may switch one time. To switch after Labor Day, they will have to notify the school before noon Sept. 2. By noon Sept. 30 they must notify the school of an intent to switch after fall break, Oct. 14.
To begin the school year, 81.2% will be traditional learners, leaving about 1,000 enrolled fully in virtual learning. A small percentage are hybrid learners, taking only certain classes on campus.
Decision-making
After MCS announced the staggered attendance plan to families on Tuesday, July 21, the district heard from people frustrated for various reasons. In a follow-up message the next day, Winstead noted, “The adage that you can’t please everyone has never rung truer. There is no perfect answer.”
Then he detailed the decision-making process for families, including the data and guidance that play factors, such as case numbers and COVID risk levels from the Harvard Global Health Initiative.
Staggered attendance provides regular access to teachers in person while reducing the number of students on buses and in buildings, Winstead noted. Class sizes will range from perhaps 10 to 15 students, he told The Daily Times.
He also detailed the rationale for students in grades K-3 attending every day. First he pointed to the apparent difference in the rate of infection with COVID-19 and ability to spread the disease between younger and older children.
While older students are able to work more independently with digital instruction, the memo to families goes on to explain, daily face-to-face interaction with teachers is especially important in the elementary grades.
At the elementary level it’s also easier to keep students in small groups and avoid mixing, which will reduce the impact if there is a confirmed COVID-19 case.
Finally, there’s the economic reason. “Staggered attendance in the lower grades is almost as much of a burden on working families as a complete school shutdown,” the message states.
“We have to be realistic and say that’s a piece of this as well,” Winstead said.
Anonymous advisers
Winstead also told families that he has an advisory team of six people from the local medical community that will help guide his decisions throughout the school year, but he will keep their names confidential.
“The decision to open or close schools and the accompanying responsibility falls on my shoulders,” Winstead wrote. “The passion surrounding COVID-19 is great, and both sides have demonstrated some frustration and anger. Every action taken will be praised by some and negatively blasted by others. I am grateful for their support and guidance, but I will fully protect their anonymity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.