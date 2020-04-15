Maryville College’s Class of 2020 will have an online event in May and formal commencement in December.
“We know that it is extremely important to these graduates that they have an event where they can celebrate with each other, with their professors and staff mentors and with their loved ones,” Maryville College President Tom Bogart said in a memo Wednesday, April 15, to the campus community.
“Like our seniors, we, too, are disappointed that a spring ceremony is not a safe option, but the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak in the Southeast renders the safety of public gatherings uncertain,” he wrote. “We are hopeful that by December, many of the restrictions and guidelines dictating social isolation will be relaxed.”
The campus currently is closed because of the pandemic, with spring classes mostly online for the remainder of the semester.
The college is working to have a virtual commencement ceremony online on May 9, the Saturday following spring semester exams.
“Even though we cannot have the May ceremony on the Anderson Hall lawn, we do want to mark the date in a meaningful way,” Bogart wrote. “We hope to share video messages from class leaders and display photos of all the seniors who would have walked on May 2.”
The commencement ceremony originally planned for May 2 will be held Dec. 19, the Saturday following fall semester exams, which are now scheduled to end Dec. 16.
The December ceremony will begin at 3:30 p.m. in the Ronald and Lynda Nutt Theatre of the Clayton Center for the Arts. Because of limited seating, tickets will be required of attendees, and details of ticket distribution will be shared later.
As in previous years, Boydson Baird Gymnasium inside Cooper Athletic Center will be set up with a large screen so that family members and friends can watch the ceremony live. Additionally, the ceremony will be livestreamed on the Maryville College website to enable viewing by those who are unable to make it to campus.
Maryville Mayor Tom Taylor, a 1970 graduate of the college, will be the commencement speaker, as originally planned, and will receive an honorary doctor of public service degree.
The college’s baccalaureate service will begin at 10 a.m. Dec. 19 in the Nutt Theatre and be livestreamed on the college’s Facebook page. Bogart, who was asked by the graduating class months ago to deliver the baccalaureate sermon, will speak.
Although his presidential term ends June 30, Bogart will participate in the afternoon commencement ceremony as well, handing diplomas to members of the last class to graduate under his leadership.
“(Maryville College president-elect) Dr. (Bryan) Coker graciously invited me to play a prominent role in both of these ceremonies, and I gladly accepted,” Bogart said. “I am looking forward to sharing the stage — and this happy occasion — with him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.