Maryville College has donated hundreds of disposable lab coats and other personal protective equipment not being used by its students to local healthcare facilities.
The college closed its campus in March and moved instruction online and to other distance learning formats for the remainder of the semester.
“As faculty who provide gateway education for healthcare professionals, we all have a lot of personal connections in the healthcare field — many of our graduates are on the front lines as nurses, nurse practitioners, lab techs, pharmacists, physician assistants and physicians all over the U.S.,” said Angelia Gibson, chair of the Division of Natural Sciences and associate professor of chemistry.
“Most of the time for us, ‘doing good on the largest possible scale’ means making sure our graduates are prepared with scientific skills, knowledge and work ethic for their work,” she said, referring to the motto of the college’s founder more than 200 years ago.
“When we heard that local health professionals were in need of PPE and in some cases making them out of garbage bags, we all unanimously agreed that preparing their minds was not enough,” Gibson continued. “We worked together to inventory all our PPE, gather the donations and contact the healthcare facilities to arrange for the donation.”
Donations include several hundred disposable lab coats and aprons to Blount Memorial Hospital and East Tennessee Medical Group, as well as 15 pairs of protective eye wear and a box of disposable lab aprons to Brookdale Sandy Springs Assisted Living and Memory Care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.