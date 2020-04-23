Although the Maryville College campus closed because of the coronavirus, faculty and the Mountain Challenge program still are encouraging outdoor activities focused on sustainability and wellness during Earth Week and through the spring semester.
Mountain Challenge, the outdoor team-building company on campus, is providing ideas online aligned with its Fit. Green. Happy. initiative, which focuses on being active, getting outside, contributing to environmental sustainability and fostering personal happiness.
The ideas include taking a mat outside and trying one of the “Yoga From Home” videos on its website or making a new “green goal.”
Mountain Challenge also is encouraging the college community members to incorporate Fit. Green. Happy. into their lives as they practice social distancing and work or study from home.
Normally, Mountain Challenge holds a weekly “Camp 4” event on Wednesdays at Crawford House, with activities including climbing, yoga and strength training. As a result of the government’s stay-at-home order in response to COVID-19, it came up with a “Remote Camp 4,” with a list of ideas and links on the website.
Students can even earn credit for some courses that have a required physical activity component. They choose an activity, have it approved in advance by a Mountain Challenge staff member and then they verify completion through an agreed upon method, such as photos or having another person verify it.
Active at home
Jeremy Steeves, assistant professor of exercise science, is offering in his classes a similar option to students who need to fulfill a required physical activity course credit.
Students have participated in a variety of activities, including a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout at a local park, a walk in the woods and even a full day of planting a garden with more than 300 vegetables and 20 fruit trees.
Steeves and his family are active, too, completing a virtual 10K race that was a fundraiser for an organization in Cincinnati.
Additionally, students in Steeves’ Sport and Exercise Nutrition class requested a check-in type assignment after the college moved to distance learning.
So he asked them to complete a COVID-19 reflection assignment titled “Six Daily Questions to Ask Yourself in Quarantine,” based on a “Greater Good Magazine” article by Brooke Anderson. After reading the article, the students reflected on Anderson’s questions:
1. What are you grateful for today?
2. Who are you checking in on, or connecting with, today?
3. What expectations of “normal” are you letting go of today?
4. How are you getting outside today?
5. How are you moving your body today?
6. What beauty are you creating, cultivating or inviting in today?
Then Steeves asked students to write what question they would add to the list, along with their responses.
Sustainability at home
Maryville College’s Introduction to Environmental Issues and Sustainability course usually includes a variety of activities on campus and in the community. The course is co-taught by Adrienne Schwarte, coordinator of the sustainability studies minor, and Mark O’Gorman, coordinator of the environmental studies program.
The class was to participate in a “Court Street Clean-Up” event, picking up litter on the streets bordering campus, and do environmental education activities at John Sevier Elementary School, as well as participate in several outdoor activities.
With those activities canceled, Schwarte and O’Gorman are finding creative ways to teach the course for the remainder of the spring semester.
Those include creating a video of the Pistol Creek Wetland Center to replace a planned tour, and a “Composting 101” video by Schwarte.
Instead of the environmental activities at the elementary school, the project was changed to an at-home assignment.
“Students do an energy audit of their own home to see what their monthly energy consumption is and then provide an analysis of recommendations regarding how they could reduce their consumption,” Schwarte said.
