Maryville College plans to resume in-person classes and residential living in August, while Pellissippi State Community College will offer four different learning options.
Like other colleges, including the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Maryville is planning a shorter semester with online final exams, limiting the possibility of students returning to campus with the coronavirus after traditional semester breaks.
“Reopening will require modifications to behaviors and campus operations, and many details are still being worked out, but I want you to be aware of the specifics as we have them today,” Maryville College President Tom Bogart said in a memo to the campus community Friday afternoon, June 6.
In addition to schedule changes, MC is reducing class sizes and moving to single-occupancy rooms in some residence halls.
The memo also outlines standards for behavior, which include wearing masks and physical distancing of at least 6 feet, and new measures to comply with guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state of Tennessee regarding disinfecting, shared housing and dining.
Both Maryville College and UT plan to begin the fall semester Aug. 19, with no Labor Day holiday or fall break. In-person instruction at both will end before Thanksgiving, with students taking final exams remotely the following week.
Bogart said large classes “will be relocated, broken up into smaller sections, and/or offered in online components.”
Campus living
All Maryville College students who live in halls with community-style bathrooms will be housed one per room.
In addition to reducing the population to cut the chances of person-to-person transmission of the virus and contamination on surfaces such as faucets and door knobs, Bogart explained, “single-occupancy living also allows students to quarantine in their own rooms, should the situation warrant it.”
Students who previously signed up to live with roommates in suites or apartments that have self-contained kitchens and bathrooms will need to sign a liability waiver.
The college’s main dining room in Pearsons Hall and the smaller Isaac’s Café will reopen to feed students, but capacity will be reduced in accordance with state guidelines, Bogart wrote in the memo. Along with other health and safety measures, they will eliminate self-service at food stations.
Bogart’s memo said fall student-athletes should plan to return to campus by early August, and the college expects to announce decisions within a few weeks about sports, based on guidance from the USA South Athletic Conference and NCAA.
“As CDC and state and local guidelines continue to advise against large gatherings and international travel, much uncertainty remains for campus events, including College-sponsored fine arts events, and international education,” Bogart wrote.
The college’s COVID-19 Workgroup is meeting twice weekly to monitor developments and make recommendations, with assistance from the Blount County Health Department.
Four options at Pellissippi
Pellissippi State Community College will offer classes in four formats this fall.
On-campus courses will be limited primarily to programs that have a strong hands-on component, such as nursing and welding. A few general education courses also will be offered on campus in the evening, with smaller enrollments to allow for social distancing.
Pellissippi’s traditional online courses don’t meet on a certain day or at a certain time and are taught completely through its learning management system, Brightspace.
Virtual courses are offered online using platforms such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom to offer instruction at the times and days listed in the college’s fall schedule.
Hybrid courses will include part online or virtual instruction and part face-to-face instruction in a classroom.
“By limiting the number of classes taught in person, we can ensure that our students have the space necessary to practice social distancing while they are on campus,” President Anthony Wise Jr. said in the announcement late last month. “We know that some students may not feel comfortable returning to campus, however, and that is why we are offering even more options for students to continue their educational journey with us.”
Pellissippi State also is encouraging students who may not be returning to their universities this fall to register for classes that will transfer to those institutions later.
“We welcome not only those students who choose to stay home for a bit, but also those who have decided this might be the time to learn new skills and pursue a different career moving forward,” Wise said.
