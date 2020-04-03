The 3D printers in Maryville College’s Division of Mathematics and Computer Science normally would be printing student projects at this point in the semester, but now they’re making face shields for Blount Memorial Hospital.
Two Maryville College mathematics faculty members — who are also MC alumni — are leading the project: Chase Worley, Class of 2011, and Jesse Smith, Class of 2008.
The professors had been collecting 3D printers for students to use inside and outside the classroom, but those printers have been idle with Maryville College closing the campus because of the COVID-19 pandemic and moving to distance-learning formats for the remainder of the semester.
Worley and Smith decided to use the printers to help local health professionals who are on the front lines.
Worley said that since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been many stories about people using 3D printers to “Hack the Pandemic,” but he and Smith initially questioned the validity of those stories. Then he saw a story on Twitter about Joel Telling — also known as “the 3D Printing Nerd” — printing face shield headbands in Seattle and donating them to local hospitals.
“I thought there may be something to this,” said Worley, visiting lecturer in mathematics. “Joel was using a model from Erik Cederberg from Sweden. That same night, I saw a story about faculty and staff at the University of Tennessee printing headbands. It looked like they were using a model that originated from another big name in 3D printing, Josef Prusa from Prague. That is when I decided to begin reaching out to people to see what their needs could be.”
Worley contacted administrators at Blount Memorial Hospital to see if they were in need of face shields for hospital staff. He received an enthusiastic “Yes!” from BMH, so he quickly went to work to create a prototype. One the hospital approved, printing began.
By March 30, the professors had delivered 35 face shields.
Collaboration
They had the filament for the printers on hand but needed the shield material. With help from Amy Gilliland, director of community engagement at Maryville College, the professors were able to purchase additional supplies through the Maryville College Community-Engaged Learning Initiative, which is funded by the Corella and Bertram F. Bonner Foundation.
Blount Memorial Hospital is a longtime community partner of the college, so Gilliland said this was “another great way to continue the collaboration.”
The shield can be made out of any acetate material, Worley said, noting that some hospitals are using transparencies. He and Smith are using thermal pouches, which are slightly thicker, and they are using a three-hole punch to make six holes in the shield to attach it to the headband.
Worley said printing takes anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour for each headband, depending on the printer.
The largest printer they have access to at the college was purchased by Mike Goodrich, Class of 1992, owner and president of Cornerstone Analytical Laboratories, a contract-testing and method-development facility that performs tests for pharmaceutical, dietary, manufacturing, academic and chemical research industries. The business is located on the second floor of Sutton Science Center on campus, and Goodrich works regularly with MC faculty and students to provide hands-on learning opportunities.
“We plan on making as many face shields as we can, as time permits,” Worley said.
The hospital will start using the face shields right away, Blount Memorial Hospital CEO Don Heinemann said.
Sewn masks too
Meanwhile, Brenda Eingle, administrative assistant for the college’s Natural Sciences and Math and Computer Sciences divisions, is sewing face masks for local health care professionals.
She got the idea from social media posts that requested help from those who can sew, and she got a pattern for masks from Blount Memorial Hospital. Each mask is made using 100% cotton fabric that is double stitched, with a metal nose piece and four ties (one at each corner). The finished mask is 8 inches wide by 4 inches tall.
Working from an assembly-line type setup, Eingle said it takes about 40 minutes to complete a mask, “but I expect to be more efficient soon.”
She made 30 masks to donate to Blount Memorial by March 30 and hopes to complete 30 each week until the crisis is over.
“I will give wherever there is a need,” Eingle said.
