Maryville College’s May Term and summer courses will be offered online instead of on campus this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Following the guidance and forecasts of health experts and government officials, we believe continuing our distance education model through the summer is the most responsible decision we can make right now,” Vice President and Dean Dan Klingensmith said in an announcement this week.
Maryville College canceled two courses that require group collaboration and travel, Biology Field Camp and Wilderness First Responder.
No on-campus housing will be allowed for the six May Term courses, but the college has not yet made a decision about the summer.
Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Maryville College closed its facilities to the public on March 19. Following an extended spring break to plan for distance learning, spring semester classes resumed March 30. The college announced last month that it was canceling three study-abroad courses planned for the May Term — to the United Kingdom, New Zealand and the Netherlands.
One course has been rescheduled from May to summer, and more summer courses may be added to the 19 already scheduled, Klingensmith said, urging students to regularly check the college’s website for further updates.
In addition to those courses, Maryville College students may choose from 25 others offered online through its partnership with Acadeum/College Consortium.
"May Term and summer courses ensure that the vibrant intellectual life of the college exists on a year-round basis," Klingensmith said. "These courses are the perfect opportunity, not only for our returning students, but also for non-Maryville College students in the local community to continue their studies during the summer.
"Taking advantage of course offerings is a good way to catch up or get ahead on credit hours and/or course requirements," he added.
Some courses are open to dual enrollment students in their junior or senior years of high school. Individuals not seeking a degree may be permitted to enroll in some courses. For details, visit maryvillecollege.edu/apply.
Registration is open now. May Term classes will be May 11-29. Summer courses begin on June 1 and July 6 and last five or 11 weeks.
