Maryville College will honor outgoing President William T. “Tom” Bogart and his wife, Mary Bogart, during the week of June 22-26.
Bogart, who is only the 11th person to lead the college in its 200 years, announced in July that the 2019-20 academic year would be his last in the office.
Over the past decade he has been credited with improving the school’s finances, curricular offerings, buildings and grounds, and relationships with external partners.
He steered the college through its yearlong bicentennial celebration in 2019 and its response to the coronavirus pandemic this year.
“Certainly the COVID-19 outbreak has changed how we initially planned to honor the Bogarts, but it hasn’t changed our desire to express appreciation for what they have accomplished at Maryville College and wish them well in their future endeavors,” said Mary Kay Sullivan, faculty emerita and chairwoman of the college’s board of directors. “However, we believe some of the changes may actually broaden the ability of our constituents to participate in this historic farewell.”
Initiatives planned to honor the Bogarts include a collection of cards and letters from well-wishers and a retrospective of the Bogart tenure shared on social media the week of June 22.
The tribute that will be posted across the college’s various official social media channels will include a virtual reveal of the presidential portrait commissioned by the board of directors. Created by Maryville College art professor Carl Gombert, Bogart’s portrait will be hung alongside 10 other presidential paintings on display inside Thaw Hall’s Lamar Memorial Library.
The weeklong recognition will culminate in a drive-by parade on Circle Drive from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, June 26.
“We thought a procession in this style was the best way for people to say ‘Thank you’ while also adhering to guidelines put in place to prevent virus transmission,” Sullivan explained. “We invite any and all current students, alumni, parents, faculty, staff and friends from the community to drive by and celebrate this special couple and the college’s progress over the last 10 years.”
The parade will be livestreamed on the college’s Facebook page for those unable to participate in person.
To recognize the Bogarts’ service to Maryville College, members of the cabinet and board of directors contributed to the Mary Madora Denney Bogart Endowed Scholarship Fund. Established by Tom Bogart in 2017 in recognition of the couple’s 25th wedding anniversary, the scholarship helps nontraditional students attend Maryville College.
Gifts to the scholarship fund or other initiatives in honor of the Bogarts may be made online at maryville college.edu/giving or by contacting the college’s Advancement Office at 865-981-8200.
Bryan F. Coker, vice president and dean of students at Goucher College in Maryland, will become president of Maryville College on July 1.
