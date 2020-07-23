Maryville College is preparing the campus and students for their arrival starting in two weeks, Aug. 6.
The college is working on a COVID-19 Student Conduct Addendum to its Student Code of Conduct, which will ask them to sign a pledge to abide by the college’s enhanced health and safety protocols.
In a July 16 memo to students, Vice President and Dean of Students Melanie Tucker wrote, “It will take all of us remaining committed to health and safety, and upholding our individual, personal responsibility, to return and remain in-person.
“This means following College policy for mask wearing, maintaining physical distancing, completing daily temperature checks, practicing good hygiene, and staying home if/when symptoms are felt,” as well as reporting possible exposure and medical directives to quarantine.
The college’s fall 2020 plan calls for “wearing face masks or coverings when in public places, spaces used by multiple people, and when physical distancing is not feasible,” and Tucker’s memo stated employees also are making the same health and safety commitments.
‘Scots Health’
Before students even arrive on campus, starting Aug. 1, the college is offering a free telehealth service, “Scots Health.”
The service will provide access to medical and mental telehealth care 24/7, whether recipients are on campus or not.
“In addition to expanded hours of services and increased access to a broader range of providers, this telehealth program is designed to protect the safety of the entire campus by eliminating the need to physically visit an on-campus office,” Tucker’s memo stated.
Access to the on-campus counseling center will continue, too, and the college has a group specifically to support students with challenges related to the coronavirus.
Making spaces
On the campus, workers have been installing plexiglass barriers in areas such as offices and classroom labs.
Maryville College is temporarily blocking or closing some spaces where students typically gather and reducing the number of seats in others.
“Knowing that community is a large part of our campus experience,” Tucker said, “we will make greater use of the outdoors for academic, student success efforts, and student programming.”
The college also is reviewing some large indoor spaces for use by commuter students.
‘Hy-flex’ learning
Classes are scheduled to begin Aug. 19. Tucker said the course, classroom capacity and enrollment will determine whether classes are in-person, online or a hybrid.
An auditorium may house a small class, and a large class may be partially or fully online.
Maryville College is using an $82,500 National Endowment for the Humanities grant through federal pandemic relief to help prepare faculty for both hybrid instruction and the possibility of instruction moving fully online.
In addition to faculty training, the grant is allowing three faculty members to develop online educational materials in the humanities.
A professional instructional designer who previously taught at the college, Kelly Battles, also is training faculty in best practices in online course design and delivery.
Faculty members also have prepared “hy-flex” teaching to keep students on track with learning if they must quarantine.
