Maryville College’s new president is pledging support for international students who might face deportation if classes move fully online amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
President Bryan Coker told the campus community in a memo Friday, July 10, that he has joined nearly 500 other college presidents this week in seeking a reversal of rules U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Monday, July 6.
“It is my strong belief that in the midst of COVID-19, colleges and universities should be able to choose — or transition to — online instruction without fear of jeopardizing the status of international students,” Coker wrote.
While Maryville College plans to resume in-person classes Aug. 19, the president said, “if COVID-19 forces us to move classes online again, we are committed to doing all we can to help our international students legally maintain their status. Kirsten Sheppard, the College’s director of our Center for International Education, and her staff are monitoring developments and providing guidance to new and returning international students.”
Because of the pandemic, ICE made exceptions for online classes during the spring and summer semesters in the Student and Exchange Visitor Program.
This week, however, ICE announced that if a school changes operations and international students end up in only online classes, “they must leave the country or take alternative steps to maintain their nonimmigrant status such as transfer to a school with in-person instruction.”
Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which plan online instruction this fall, are challenging the ICE rules in federal court.
The University of California also is expected to file suit.
The University of Tennessee in Knoxville told its international students they must take at least one face-to-face or hybrid courses and noted that “independent study” courses count as face-to-face.
Coker on Wednesday, July 8, joined the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration in calling on ICE to reverse its stance.
“Since the 19th century, when they first began enrolling at Maryville College, international students have greatly shaped what the College is and for what it stands,” Coker noted in the message to the campus community.
“Last year, we welcomed nearly 50 international students to campus through our traditional college program and English as a Second Language (ESL) Pathway Program. Just as the hundreds of international students did before them, these students contributed to the classroom and campus life and helped foster global understanding and worldwide peace.
“In this day and age, I can think of few outcomes more relevant or more in line with ‘doing good on the largest possible scale,’” he wrote, referring to the words of the college’s first president 201 years ago. “I look forward to us all working together to ensure that international and intercultural experiences remain valued and vibrant components of a Maryville College education in the year ahead and beyond.”
