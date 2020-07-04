After three months of introducing prospective students and their families to Maryville College virtually, the Admissions Office will resume in-person visits to campus starting Monday, July 6.
Student-led tours will begin at 9:30 a.m., Mondays through Fridays, in the Admissions suite inside Fayerweather Hall. Twilight tours will be held every Thursday, starting at 5:30 p.m., and will continue until Oct. 1.
The COVID-19 outbreak closed the campus to the public on March 19, pushing all interactions between enrollment counselors and prospective students and their families to phone and/or online environments. On June 15, the Admissions and Financial Aid employees started operating limited in-person office hours for students who made appointments.
“We’re excited to be able to welcome prospective students for in-person campus visits,” said Alayne Bowman, vice president for admissions and financial aid. “We have taken additional health and safety measures to prevent the introduction and spread of the coronavirus on visits, and we’re confident that these new measures will not hinder students’ and family members’ abilities to see and experience Maryville College.”
Adhering to the college’s policy for its faculty, staff and students, all visitors will be required to wear masks or face coverings, and tour groups will be limited to six people. Prospective students can bring no more than two other people to campus with them. Guidelines for social distancing will be followed.
“While people can see plenty of videos and photos of our school in the online virtual tour, it is impossible to convey, digitally, the beauty and welcoming environment of the Maryville College campus,” Bowman said.
Visits include a tour of the college’s 263-acre residential campus (including a stop at a residence hall room) and an in-person but socially distanced meeting with an enrollment counselor who can answer questions about applying, financial aid and scholarships.
Information about the college’s 60 plus programs of study, general education program, comprehensive career-preparation program, and leadership opportunities is highlighted.
Signing up for a campus visit can be done online by visiting maryvillecol lege.edu/visit, by emailing admissions@maryville college.edu or by calling 865-981-8092.
Maryville College still is accepting applications for all students, including transfer students, for the fall 2020 semester, Bowman said.
“We are still awarding generous scholarships and financial aid awards to deserving first-year students and transfer students,” she said. “We do not charge a fee to apply, so I encourage everyone who would like to continue their education in the fall but have not yet made plans — and those who are unsure of their plans — to take a few minutes and submit an application. Our review and decision process only takes about one week.”
The enrollment application can be accessed online by visiting maryvil lecollege.edu/apply.
