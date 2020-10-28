Maryville College expects to announce Thursday its plans for moving forward after halting in-person classes and other activities midweek.
Citing the rising number of COVID-19 cases locally, the college announced on social media Tuesday night, Oct. 27, that it would move to “reduced operations” for three days.
College officials told The Daily Times they had “reports of possible exposure from a growing number of students in recent days,” coupled with an uptick in community rates of COVID-19.
Maryville College officials declined to say where that possible exposure was happening, on campus or off.
“Just a few additional cases can have a significant impact, when it comes to our contact tracing and quarantine protocols,” said the emailed responses from President Bryan Coker and Vice Presidents Melanie Tucker and Dan Klingensmith.
The private college has declined to report its COVID-19 case numbers, citing guidance from health officials and privacy concerns.
Starting Wednesday, the college moved to all virtual instruction and suspended athletic practices and other nonessential activities through Friday, Oct. 30. Academic activities such as academic support that have been partially in person will be virtual during this time.
Before this move, about 70% of courses had some substantial in-person component, with about 20% “more or less entirely in person,” according to the college.
A COVID-19 Matrix the college launched Sept. 24 had shown all categories in a green zone until Tuesday, Oct. 27, when it went to yellow, indicating reduced operations, for two: In-Person Instruction and Quarantine and Isolation Capacity.
In addition to converting most rooms for first-year students to single occupancy this fall, the college set aside 2% of its residential spaces for quarantine and isolation rooms. As of Tuesday, Oct. 27, it still had vacant spaces.
About 70% of Maryville College students live on campus, and officials said they will be assessing not only the impact of the possible exposures reported but also “our ability to fully support students on campus for the last few weeks of the semester.”
Maryville College had eliminated fall break from its calendar this semester, with plans to send students home before Thanksgiving and allow them to take finals remotely the following week.
During reduced operations, the college is asking residential students to refrain from all off-campus, nonessential travel, such as dining out and shopping.
The college will be considering measures to limit the transmission of COVID-19 on campus and its ability to safely continue not only in-person instruction but programming such as intramurals, chapel and other activities.
“The College’s guidelines for masking, social distancing, reduced densities on campus and self-monitoring of symptoms have been very effective this semester, and we continue to applaud the community for this success,” Coker wrote in a Tuesday, Oct. 27, memo to members of the campus community, asking them to “redouble” their efforts with mitigation strategies. “This evening’s actions come because we see a concerning trend, and want to take proactive steps.”
The college said that since Aug. 1 the rate of symptomatic students, faculty and staff who tested positive for the novel coronavirus was 1.3%. However, college officials declined to specify what that rate has been each month.
The campus has been closed to the general public since spring.
