Maryville College will host its first-ever virtual “Meet Maryville” preview event at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 18.
Hosted by Maryville College’s Admissions Office, the virtual event is designed to help high school students, college transfer students and their families get to know the college and its programs.
The virtual event will include several informative sessions delivered through videos, including an overview of financial aid and presentations on majors and minors from MC faculty members. Attendees also will learn more about unique experiences at Maryville College, including Maryville College Works, which integrates career-related advising and experiences into the curriculum, and the Fit.Green.Happy. initiative, which focuses on improving the fitness of the Maryville College community, getting people outdoors, contributing to environmental sustainability, and fostering happiness.
In addition to taking a virtual tour, attendees will have the opportunity to chat with current students. The chat option will be available when the event begins, allowing participants to ask questions throughout the event.
“We regret that we are not able to host this event on campus, due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Alayne Bowman, the college’s vice president for admissions and financial aid. “Admissions staff members have been working hard to create a virtual experience that will include the same great information provided during our on-campus preview day events. Online presentations will help attendees learn more about our programs of study, campus life, financial aid and scholarships and a virtual tour will showcase our beautiful campus.”
To register, visit maryvil lecollege.edu/meet-vir tual. For more information, email admissions@maryvillecollege.edu.
