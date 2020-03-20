DENSO’s Maryville plant will suspend operations from March 23 to March 24 for facility disinfection in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
DENSO’s North American facilities are either stopping or slowing production starting Monday, March 23, to adjust for customer production changes and support social distancing among employees, DENSO Senior Regional Public Relations Specialist Andrew Rickerman said.
“Production stoppage duration will vary across its locations based upon individual circumstances,” Rickerman said in an email. “The company will reevaluate operations to assess risk and customer situations prior to resuming production.”
A Maryville DENSO employee told The Daily Times on Friday that they were asked if they had traveled in the past 14 days — had been sick, or had been near anyone who was sick in the past two weeks — before they were allowed to enter the building for work.
