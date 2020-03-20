Wait times at the Maryville Driver Services Center reached upwards of five hours Friday as only 10 customers were allowed inside of the building at once in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Amanda Tucker arrived around 10 a.m. to renew her license, which expires in April, she said.
Tucker is one of the many Tennesseans who qualify for an exemption that would grant her six additional months to renew her license.
Gov. Bill Lee announced in a March 19 COVID-19 press conference that people with driver’s licenses, photo IDs and gun permits set to expire between March 12 and May 19 would receive letters of extension.
The letters need to be carried with the individual during the entire extension period, Lee said.
But despite Tucker telling the driver services attendant she was trying to renew her license, the attendant did not share with her information about the extension.
“I told her I was there to renew my driver’s license,” Tucker said. “And she just asked for my name and cellphone number.”
Tucker was told to sign in and wait in her car for a phone call telling her when it was her turn to be served. She did so for about two hours before quitting and going home, she said.
Tucker said she finally received a call that it was her turn at 1:23 p.m. — nearly 3½ hours after she arrived.
Another man, who wished to remain anonymous, said at 2 p.m., he had been waiting since 8:30 a.m.
He said when he arrived, a line of people trying to renew their driver’s licenses wrapped around the building.
Four people remained outside of the building at 2 p.m. and several others waited in their cars. None had been told whether or not they qualified for the extension, they said.
In a March 19 press release, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security encouraged people to renew their licenses online in order to prevent the spread of the virus.
But Tucker said she elected an in-person renewal so she could get a Real ID, a new type of federal license that is required for any commercial flights.
Before the COVID-19 outbreak, Tennesseans were required to apply for a Real ID in person by Oct. 1.
In the same press conference that announced the license extensions, Lee announced that Tennesseans have an additional two months to apply for Real IDS and could do so online rather than in person.
Wes Moster, director of communications for the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, said the changes are to keep coronavirus cases low.
“We are taking every precaution to prevent the coronavirus spread,” he said. “So naturally, yes, you are going to see wait times go up.”
