In fewer than two months, a small Maryville farm has provided roughly 300 pounds of food to Blount County food banks.
Sheri and Russell Liles have been farming since they moved to their Tuckaleechee Pike property in 2004. The farm, which includes llamas, goats and chickens, also is home to a half-dozen raised garden beds.
The couple grows squash, tomatoes, beans, potatoes and asparagus. They also have an apple orchard, blackberry bushes and beehives to harvest organic honey.
Normally, the pair sells the produce to nearby farmers’ markets. They also give guided tours to students to pay for the farm.
But the COVID-19 pandemic ended those revenue streams.
Schools began canceling tours shortly after the couple started getting the garden beds ready in March, Sheri Liles said.
“We were like, ‘This is not going to happen, so we’ll just sell it at the farmer’s market,’ but we decided not to try to do the farmer’s market,” she said. “The word we got was that some people wear masks, but some people don’t. Sometimes they safe distance; sometimes they don’t. I just couldn’t risk it. I’m 71. I couldn’t risk getting that virus.”
After their two main financial sources for the farm vanished as a result of the pandemic, they had to rethink their business model. Almost immediately, Sheri Liles said, they decided to donate the food rather than turn a profit on it.
“About mid-May, I conceived the idea of ‘Let’s just give it away this year,’” she said. “People are hungry. They’re out of work. Yeah, they can go to food banks, but it’s all processed foods, so let’s just start giving it away.”
Now, more than 25 pounds of fresh, organic produce from the farm is distributed among Second Harvest Food Bank and The Welcome Table at new Providence Presbyterian Church in Maryville every Monday, Wednesday and Friday before noon.
Second Harvest Communications Coordinator Savannah Hopps said with the help of Sheri and Russell Liles, the food bank has distributed more fresh produce during the COVID-19 pandemic than ever before.
“(The produce) was distributed to agencies that partner with Second Harvest for them to have available to East Tennesseans in need,” Hopps said. “Produce is always free of charge at our agencies.”
Second Harvest has distributed 7,504,099 pounds of food in March through June.
Most, Hopps said, comes from the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, a federal relief program that sends food banks assorted vegetables weekly.
To harvest and deliver the produce, the Lileses employed the help of volunteer organizations and close friends in the county.
Most of the volunteers are from Foothills Universalist Unitarian Fellowship and Blount County Master Gardeners. They operate on two-week rotations and are assigned different jobs once they arrive at the Liles farm and gather around the snacking llamas and goats.
“It’s a nice chance to get outside,” volunteer Bob Hanye said. “And we learn stuff all the time. This is all organic farming, and she has a lot of stuff we don’t grow, so we learn a lot.”
Bob and Sue Hanye have taken up gardening in their retirement, so when they heard that the Liles family was looking for volunteers, they jumped at the opportunity.
“We know Sheri, and she needs the help,” Bob Hanye said. “She’s good people.”
