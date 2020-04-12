The Maryville Farmers Market plans to open on time this year, and organizers said there will be social distancing requirements in place when the spring, summer and fall tradition begins Saturday, April 18.
Market vendors will follow guidelines set by East Tennessee’s Farmers Association for Retail Marketing (FARM) for operating farmers markets during the coronavirus pandemic, market Treasurer Karen Turner said.
A noticeable change this year will be that all vendor booths will be spaced 10 feet apart.
“There was not a required distance before the COVID-19 situation,” Turner emailed The Daily Times. “This is going to be a new experience for us, but we are looking forward to providing our customers with fresh food straight from the people who grow or prepare it.”
Gov. Bill Lee signed Executive Order No. 23 on Thursday, April 2; it amended a Monday, March 30, order that encouraged Tennessee residents to stay home to slow the spread of the new virus, and the order now requires Tennesseans to only leave their homes for essential activities. The executive orders are currently scheduled to end on Tuesday, April 14.
President Donald Trump recommended Americans practice social distancing until April 30.
Another way the Maryville market will implement social distancing measures is that vendors will not have bags available.
“We encourage customers to bring their own bags as vendors cannot provide used plastic bags,” Turner said.
She added vendors will serve customers one at a time, and shoppers will be required to wait at least six feet away while in line. Sampling foods will not be allowed.
“We ask customers to communicate with vendors their selection rather than touching products,” Turner said.
All vendors will wear disposable food-handling gloves while operating booths. Anyone selling food will be required to use hand sanitizer or disinfectant wipes at their stands.
Vendors also will disinfect payment machines and use gloves after touching payment cards or cash along with regularly cleaning and disinfecting their booth surfaces, Turner said. Hand-sanitizing stations will be provided.
The Maryville Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday from April 18 until Nov. 14 at the Founders Square parking lot, 200 E. Broadway Ave.
“We look forward to giving customers the opportunity to obtain fresh vegetables, breads and other food products without going into a grocery store,” Turner said.
