All of Maryville High School’s seniors missed the prom this year, but they still got the T-shirt.
Traditionally MHS gives students shirts at the prom, but that was canceled this year because of the COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings.
So teachers Amanda Russell, Natasha McMurray and Jessica Janson, sponsors of the MHS Prom Committee, decided to do something special for every senior, Assistant Principal Maria Greene explained.
Shirts already were ordered, so they had them printed with a message in the style of the TV show “Friends,” in which every episode name started with “The One.”
The shirts say: “Maryville High School Seniors 2020, The One Where They Got Quarantined.”
Athletic Director Larry Headrick also wanted to do something special, so the Athletic Department bought “Rebel Strong, Class of 2020” signs to go in every senior’s yard.
Monday, April 27, teachers volunteered to deliver the shirts and signs to about 400 seniors, not only those graduating next month but also those who graduated in December. Maryville High School’s graduation currently is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. May 29 at the football stadium.
The school expects to announce on May 15 any adjustments that need to be made because of health guidelines, such as social distancing or attendance limits.
Even if the school limits guests to four per graduate, it plans to offer a livestream of the event for those who cannot be at the stadium.
