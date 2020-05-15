Maryville High School prepared the Class of 2020 on Friday, May 15, for graduation later this month, handing out caps, gowns and precautions to be taken because of COVID-19.
When the 360 seniors and their guests arrive at the Maryville’s Shields Stadium for the 7:30 p.m. ceremony Friday, May 29, everyone will have their temperatures checked.
Graduates each will receive a specially designed red and black N95-certified mask to wear before and during the ceremony but may remove it when they cross the stage to receive their diplomas.
Each senior is limited to four guests at the stadium, and the Blount County Health Department will supply masks as they enter. The event also will be streamed online for anyone with health challenges or without a ticket.
“As much as possible, this ceremony will resemble a traditional graduation ceremony, with the added social-distancing and safety measures recommended as a protection against COVID-19,” a news release from Maryville City Schools said. “Should guidelines change in the days or weeks before this event, graduates and guests can expect changes to this plan and are asked to be flexible in consideration of this unprecedented, ever-changing situation.”
“The Maryville Police Department will assist Maryville faculty and administrators at the ceremony to ensure all safety measures are followed by students and guests,” MCS said.
Chairs for graduates on the football field will be spaced, and guests will follow marked seating in the stands for each group of four.
Maryville will test the high school’s administrators and graduation committee members for COVID-19 before the ceremony and only those with a negative result will be allowed to attend.
Graduates will have to arrive no later than 7 p.m., and immediately following the ceremony they and their guests will be required to follow a detailed exit plan.
The high school campus will close immediately after graduates leave the field, so the district is encouraging families to take photos at home or elsewhere. MCS will provide a free photo for each graduate, with packages available for purchase.
The rain date for Maryville’s graduation is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 30.
Alcoa High School has tentatively scheduled its graduation for July 18. Heritage High School plans a ceremony July 24 and William Blount High School on July 31. Greenback School has scheduled its graduation for Aug. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.