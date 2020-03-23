By federal order, the Maryville Housing Authority will not evict residents for the next two months and is cutting rent for people who have lost income in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.
MHA Director Nancy Burnette confirmed in an interview Monday that evictions over late payments will not be enforced throughout April and May.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development put a moratorium on evictions March 18.
Typically around three to four residents are evicted from MHA properties each month. But the risks of social interaction in public are high right now, especially for people who live in public housing, many of them older. Evictions would increase those risks, officials say.
Additionally, if residents call into the authority, they can report loss of income if they’ve been laid off during mounting business closures across the state.
Less incomes mean residents will be allowed lower rent payments for the following month.
Burnette said not many people are reporting lost wages yet, but there are a variety of income types in public housing. Some will be affected severely, some not so much.
“People who are on a fixed income such as Social Security or disability, those kind of incomes are not going to change,” Burnette said. “It’s the families who are working that we anticipate will have a change.”
These moves mimic federal standards, which are also bending to keep people indoors.
“The health and safety of the American people is of the utmost importance to the department,” HUD said in a statement.”The halting of all foreclosure actions and evictions for the next 60 days will provide homeowners with some peace of mind during these trying times.”
That’s why the MHA is also locking doors at this point.
“(At) Broadway Towers and Maryville Towers the doors are locked 24/7 now,” Burnette said. “We’re encouraging residents to limit their visitors. We’ve got staff cleaning while they are there.”
Besides signage on their doors and a work-from-home policy for staff members, the authority is limiting maintenance service visits to emergency work orders.
“We’ve told them just to assume that there is contamination in the unit and to act accordingly to protect themselves,” Burnette said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.