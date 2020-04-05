A man who tested positive for COVID-19 passed away at Blount Memorial Hospital on Friday after a two-week struggle with the illness, family members said Sunday.
Oliver Clyde Roberts Jr. is Blount’s first fatality in the global pandemic. Family members said he also was one of the first people to test positive for COVID-19 in the county, a detail BMH would not confirm, though officials did acknowledge he passed away at the hospital.
Roberts would have been 80 on April 28.
Unfortunately, his 74-year-old wife, Sandy, also tested positive, though she seems to be recovering after coming out of “hard quarantine,” family members reported. She did not have to be hospitalized, but did spend time taking care of her husband until he had to leave home.
The couple had been married 53 years.
Fighting the virus
Janice Livingston, Roberts’ sister, said her brother was commonly known as Clyde and that he had been healthy and active.
“I’m having a really hard time processing this,” she said by phone Sunday.
Livingston recounted the story of her brother’s final days and hours in a Facebook post she gave The Daily Times permission to use.
“My brother ... was admitted to BMH two weeks ago with double pneumonia,” Livingston wrote. “He was placed in quarantine and was told he would be there at least five days. On the third or fourth day, it became obvious to his doctors that he was in respiratory distress and he was placed on a ventilator. We had not gotten the results from the COVID-19 swab, but sadly it came in positive.”
Livingston described how things steadily worsened, despite doctors and nurses fighting to keep Roberts alive.
“None of us could be with him, not even his wife, Sandy, or children,” she said. “That’s the hardest part of all of this. I think he went in scared and anxious and could have no one with him.”
Though Roberts seemed to be improving at one point, Livingston said, his organs seemed to be struggling to function properly. At some point, family members believe he had a stroke caused by lack of oxygen.
Finally, at 9:30 p.m. Friday, Livingston said Roberts’ son told her he had passed away.
He had been on a ventilator for 10 days.
Separation
Todd Roberts is business operations manager at Covenant Health of East Tennessee and one of Roberts’ three children.
He said in a phone interview one of the most difficult parts of losing his father was the separation.
“The thing that kept me up late at night trying to go to sleep was knowing that my father was by himself on a ventilator, in a coma, fighting for his life,” Todd Roberts said. “It’s hard to describe the emotions.”
In a normal world, he added, someone would have been with the man around the clock. But COVID-19 makes that virtually impossible.
During Clyde Roberts’ final moments, Todd and his brother, Brad — a Blount County probation officer — were allowed to suit up in masks and gowns to be beside their father as he battled his last hours.
In the days before that, when they couldn’t be there, BMH doctors and nurses filled the role of family, Todd Roberts said.
“I was able to watch them take care of my daddy,” he said, adding, “I’m going to find those young ladies at some point and hug their necks. There was so much awfulness going on, it was just a moment of joy, what that staff at BMH were able to exhibit to us. ... They were our family when we couldn’t be there.”
Meanwhile, the family has been gearing up daily to take care of Sandy, who is now “on the mend,” her sons said.
Todd Roberts said it was especially scary to see her suffer from the virus because she has congenital kidney issues.
“We spend a good deal of time during this with the stark reality that we could go from having both of our parents completely and utterly healthy and involved ... to both of them being gone within the month,” he said.
Roots, family and fighting spirit
According to the obituary Livingston penned and family testimony, Roberts was a Blount Countian and contributing citizen through and through.
A direct descendant of the Oliver family of Cades Cove, Roberts was not only deeply rooted by family in the county.
He also was a dedicated family man, Laws Chapel Primitive Baptist Church member and hero to his sons.
“He uplifted everyone he came across,” Brad Roberts said.
Not only has he left a legacy of character and respect, his sons said, but also something they’re proud to live up to.
Even in his final moments, Todd Roberts said, when the medical staff thought he only had mere minutes to live, he battled on for four hours.
“He fought like a warrior,” he said. “He looked this thing right in the eye and punched it in the mouth as many times as he could.”
‘Health department CSI’
Clyde and Sandy returned from a cruise Jan. 26, but Todd Roberts said, that trip wasn’t the start of their illness.
He said his father didn’t start showing symptoms until the second week of March. He said he’s worked with health department officials to try to figure out exactly how the couple caught the coronavirus.
In the end, he said officials really are not sure how the two became infected, but it probably wasn’t on the cruise.
Emphasizing the power and the speed of the virus, both sons said men in the family often live to nearly 100. Just last summer, Clyde himself was working out at Olympia Athletic Club where fellow gym goers didn’t believe he was almost 80.
“This thing just rolls up and changes everything,” Brad Roberts said, adding everyone thought his father was at least 10 to 15 years younger. “Dad was so healthy we thought he was going to live well into his 90s. We never even considered this. We thought we weren’t going to have to worry about this for another 10 years. ... Just overnight, it strikes down.”
By Sunday, Blount saw a total of 36 people who had tested positive for COVID-19, according to Tennessee Department of Health reports.
A total of 282 people total had tested negative by that point in Blount.
