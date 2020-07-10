The Tennessee Supreme Court mandated on Thursday, July 9, that face masks will be required in all Tennessee courthouses.
The order goes into effect on Monday, July 13. At the Blount County Justice Center, anyone — including Blount County Sheriff's deputies — conducting business in the building will be required to wear a face covering that covers their mouths and noses.
There are two exceptions:
• Children ages 12 years or younger are exempt.
• Those who have trouble breathing due to an underlying health condition or who have a true medical or health-related reason are not required to wear a mask.
The following procedures are still in effect at the Blount County Justice Center:
• Only individuals who are scheduled for a court appearance will be allowed inside the courtroom. Deputies are stationed at the front door to check to make sure that a person is on the docket for the day.
• Temperature checks will be required before entering the building.
• A clear bag policy is in effect for citizens entering the building. No purses, backpacks or bags are allowed inside.
