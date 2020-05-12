Confirmed Cases (New cases added by 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, according to the Tenn. Dept. of Health)
BLOUNT: 73 (+1) out of 2,223 tested (+120)
Deaths: 3 (+0) | Recovered: 56 (+0) | Active: 14 (+1)
BORDERING COUNTIES: 428 (+9) | Monroe: 33 (+2) Loudon: 44 (+1) | Knox: 286 (+6) | Sevier: 65 (+0)
Deaths: 8 (+0) | Recovered: 339 | Active: 81
TENNESSEE: 16,111 (+567) out of 283,924 tested (+10,647)
Deaths: 265 (+14) | Hospitalizations: 1,363 (+19) | Recovered: 8,336 (+298) | Active: 7,510
The numbers sometimes vary day to day.
“We are now providing figures for probable cases at the state level, separately from total cases. County-level data reflect laboratory-confirmed cases only,” emailed Bill Christian, spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Health.
