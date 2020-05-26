May 26: Blount Covid-19 Graph April 26 to May 26

Graph shows Blount’s total case count as it grows in dark red (84) and the daily increase is tracked in blue line (+2). The green line indicates the number of cases listed as recovered (71) while the bright red line indicates the number of active cases (10). SOURCE: Tenn. Dept of Health

 Marcus Fitzsimmons | The Daily Times | SOUCE: Tenn Dept of Health

Confirmed Cases (New cases added by 3 p.m. Tuesday,

May 26, according to the Tenn. Dept. of Health)

BLOUNT: 84 (+2) out of 3,128 (+85) tested

Deaths: 3 (0) | Recovered: 71 (+1) | Active: 10 (+1)

BORDERING COUNTIES: 614 (+14) | Knox: 345 (+9)

Loudon: 136 (0) | Monroe: 58 (+2) | Sevier: 75 (+3)

Deaths: 9 (0) | Recovered: 469 (+6) | Active: 136 (+8)

TENNESSEE: 20,965 (+358) out of 403,504 (+7,285) tested

Deaths: 343 (+5) | Recovered: 13,344 (+271) Hospitalized: 1,609 (+15) | Active: 7,278 (+82)

