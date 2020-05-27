This graphic breaks down the number of positive results in Blount County over the last three weeks. The bottom areas in black indicate deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19 (3). The blue area reflects the positives the state now lists as recovered (71). The red area at top are the remaining active cases in the county (15 — the highest total since May 5). The top number in black reflects the total positive test results in the county as of that date (89). Source: Tenn. Dept. of Health