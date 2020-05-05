BLOUNT COVID-19 CHART: Breaking down the positives for May 5

The chart tracks the progress of COVID-19 cases in Blount County from April 6 to May 5, 2020, according to the daily stats provided by the Tennessee Dept. of Health. The top line indicates the total number of positive test results for Blount County (73). The green line indicates the number of those listed as recovered (54). The red line indicate the remaining active cases that have tested positive (16). The blue line indicates the daily increase in positive test results. After being relatively stable for most of April, the county’s positives have jumped by 15 cases over the last four days. By comparison, the state reported 31 new positives for Blount during the entire month of April.

 Marcus Fitzsimmons | The Daily Times | Source: Tenn Dept of Health

Confirmed Cases (New cases added by 3 p.m. Tuesday,

May 5, according to the Tenn. Dept. of Health)

BLOUNT: 73 (+3) out of 1,609 tested (+156)

Deaths: 3 (+0)

Recovered: 54 (+0)

BORDERING COUNTIES: 382 (+7) | Monroe: 32 (+3)

Loudon: 39 (+0) | Knox: 251 (+2) | Sevier: 60 (+2)

Deaths: 8 (+1)

TENNESSEE: 13,690 (+119) out of 218,796 tested (+7,353).

Deaths: 226 (+7)

Hospitalizations: 1,156 (+13) Recovered: 6,356 (+275)

