Confirmed Cases (New cases added by 3 p.m. Thursday, May 7, according to the Tenn. Dept. of Health)
BLOUNT: 69 (+0) out of 1,925 tested (+60)
Deaths: 3 (+0)
Recovered: 53 (+1)
BORDERING COUNTIES: 380 (+4) | Monroe: 26 (+0) Loudon: 38 (-1) | Knox: 253 (+1) | Sevier: 63 (+3)
Deaths: 8 (+0)
TENNESSEE: 14,096 (+158) out of 236,328 tested (+9,277)
Deaths: 237 (-2)
Hospitalizations: 1,266 (+45) Recovered: 6,783 (+219)
The numbers sometimes vary day to day. “I can tell you that we are working to improve our data collection and reporting processes,” emailed Bill Christian, spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Health.
