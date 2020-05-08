BLOUNT COUNTY COVID-19: Breakdown of positive results by day

This graphic breaks down the number of positive results in Blount County over the last three weeks. The bottom areas in black indicate deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19. The blue area reflects the positives the state now lists as recovered. The red area at top are the remaining active cases in the county. The top number in black reflects the total positive test results in the county as of that date. Source: Tenn. Dept. of Health

 Marcus Fitzsimmons | The Daily Times

Confirmed Cases (New cases added by 3 p.m. Friday, May 8, according to the Tenn. Dept. of Health)

BLOUNT: 69 (+0) out of 1,943 tested (+18)

Deaths: 3 (+0)

Recovered: 55 (+2)

BORDERING COUNTIES: 388 (+8) | Monroe: 29 (+3) Loudon: 39 (+1) | Knox: 255 (+2) | Sevier: 65 (+2)

Deaths: 8 (+0)

TENNESSEE: 14,441 (+345) out of 243,578 tested (+7,250)

Deaths: 241 (+4)

Hospitalizations: 1,299 (+33) Recovered: 7,011 (+228)

