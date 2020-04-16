Google’s ability to collect data from individual devices has revealed an interesting fact about Blount County: It’s one of the top three Tennessee counties to see an increase in park use since the onset of COVID-19.
Blount’s parks have seen a 65% increase in park activity from Feb. 29 to April 11, according to information collected by Google and published online.
The company harvests data from devices with Google apps that have their location history settings turned on and has put out global numbers showing how people have changed daily activities since the pandemic began.
Only two other Tennessee counties are ahead of Blount in park usage increases: Rutherford at 72% and Sumner at 91%. Data shows Blount’s numbers are not complete enough for a full analysis, but the rates track with COVID-19’s local timeline.
A spike in usage around March 20 and a subsequent drop days later correspond with a week the Great Smoky Mountains National Park saw visitors flocking and its subsequent closure March 24.
But Google trend lines show people are still using public green space at an increased rate, a point of pride for the Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks & Recreation Commission.
Flocking to greenways
“It’s a compliment to three governments,” Parks and Rec Director Joe Huff said. Even though playgrounds and ball courts have been shuttered in order to maintain social distancing standards, Huff said the data proves true: People are using greenways, trails and lakefront areas.
“I was down at Louisville Point Park the other day and there was a pretty good crowd down there, but there wasn’t more than two or three together,” Huff said. He saw small families, couples picnicking, a father and son fishing, but each group maintaining distance.
Within the coming days, Huff said Parks and Rec will place signs encouraging people to keep their distance.
Local parks are enduring some of the same financial strains the rest of the community is suffering as well: Revenue is down, facilities are closed, programs are in limbo, and events have been stalled; for example, the Smoky Mountain Classic softball tournament has been postponed until Aug. 14, 15 and 16.
But the trails are full and work is plentiful, Huff said. Crews are doing more maintenance than usual, moving along projects like the floor at Everett Rec Center and even preparing the pools to open.
“I expect there’s going to be somewhat of a surge,” Huff said. “But I think some people are going to be apprehensive about getting out in groups.” He added he was concerned the Senior Center might not be as active as it once was.
‘We are essential’
GSMNP spokeswoman Dana Soehn said it’s hard to gauge what opening the largest system of park space in Blount will look like.
“The decisions we’re making are meant to be in concert with what’s happening outside the park as well,” Soehn said. “As long as the park remained open, it continued to be a draw for visitors to make their leisure plans.”
That was one of the reasons the country’s most visited national park had to close: Crowds of people flocking to places like Townsend were threatening to spread the coronavirus.
Now, Soehn said, the park is having to think about what a post-virus landscape will look like.
“It’s difficult to provide quality service when you’re keeping a 6-foot distance,” she said, adding that just helping people out with a map was a struggle. Now the question of how to implement things like distance or personal protective equipment has to be answered before park gates are up again.
Locally, Huff said the popularity of the parks proves something that might have otherwise gone under the radar. “A lot of times people kind of look at parks as non-essential,” Huff said. “I think (this data) shows we are essential.”
