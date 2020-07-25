When my editor asked me to get tested for COVID-19 and write about the experience, I thought he was kidding. I had to play it cool when I went into his office and he told me he was serious.
He gave me the out, of course, telling me I didn’t have to do anything I wasn’t comfortable with, but I was determined not to let him down.
“Sure,” I said. “I don’t mind at all.”
I was nervous. Everyone has heard the horror story of a 6-inch Q-Tip shoved up your nasal cavity as you lean back and have your head held by a stranger whose eyes you can barely see because of masks and face guards. It’s a terrifying image.
And it may be a terrifying experience, I thought, but it’s also a necessary one.
On Thursday, July 16, Blount County had its biggest jump in cases to date. The Tennessee Department of Health reported that as of 3 p.m. that day, 189 people in the county actively had COVID-19. Even worse, four Blount Countians had died of the virus. When I read those stats, I went to my editor.
“OK,” I said. “I’ll do it tomorrow.”
I made the decision to get tested because I wanted to show people what it was like — if it was actually intrusive and painful or if it was no big deal. I wanted to offer a personal image of what the test was like to the people who have been reading the coverage of the virus for months.
So at about 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, I grabbed my mask, my ID and Daily Times photographer Scott Keller, and we drove a block over to the Blount County Health Department at 301 McGill St. in Maryville.
At first, there was only one car in line. Testing at the BCHD is from 8:30 a.m. to noon Mondays through Fridays. No appointments are necessary. You don’t have to have symptoms or live in Blount County. Because of all of this, I expected a long line. Scott and I even joked that we should take a deck of cards to entertain ourselves while we waited.
But I didn’t have to wait at all. I pulled up, rolled down my window and a woman holding a clipboard asked for my driver’s license. She asked me to verbally confirm my address and birthday. She asked if I had any symptoms. I didn’t. I’m a healthy 25 year-old woman. I wear my mask, social distance and wash my hands. This test, I told the woman with the clipboard, was just for research for our readers.
Because I am a reporter, she asked me to pull around and speak with BCHD Director Robert Schmidt. Schmidt told me and Scott that because of patient confidentiality no pictures were allowed. I told him I didn’t mind having my picture taken, but he insisted. With that insistence, Scott went from staff photographer to support person.
Even after looping back around, we had to wait no more than five minutes. Once I approached the testing station, two men from the National Guard in head-to-toe personal protective equipment approached my car. One was holding a tube that already had my name and birthday on it. He asked me to confirm both.
Then he handed me a paper with information about a website I could log into with a specific serial number to see my results. He told me if my test was positive, they’d most likely call me within three days. If I hadn’t heard in three days, he said, then I should check that website.
Before I knew it the other man was reaching in my car with the long cotton swab. I yelped a little and he backed up.
“Sorry,” I said. “I’m a little nervous.”
They both laughed, and the man with the Q-Tip calmly told me to lay my head on the headrest.
He stuck the swab in my left nostril, then my right. It was no longer than 5 seconds — not even enough for Scott to try to sneak a photo.
I’ve never had anything put up my nose. I got a nose piercing during a rebellious month in college, but other than that and a few blows from playing soccer and having older siblings, my nose has never experienced pain.
And the test didn’t change that.
For me, it was not painful. Rather, it just felt like I really had to sneeze. The sneezing tingles vibrated back into my throat. My eyes watered. I realized I had been holding my breath, and it was hard to catch it afterward because the tickling feeling lingered. I said thank you, and he apologized for startling me.
I blinked the tears away as Scott and I drove the 2 minutes back to the newsroom. He made a joke about my squeal. I laughed, which made the tingling in my nose and throat a little stronger.
My nose ran and the tickling in my nose and throat stayed for about an hour after the test. Then, it was over and done.
I checked for my results the next day. Nothing was there. The following Monday, July 20, I checked again.
The website told me my results were in and asked me to confirm my name, age and address. I did, and a webpage with that information popped up.
Just below that, the word “negative” in all caps sat below the word “results.”
Three days after I was tested at BCHD, I received my results. The paper said that my test had arrived at the testing center, AEGIS Sciences Corporation in Nashville, on July 18 — meaning my test only took two days, technically, to get back.
For me, the entire experience was painless and quick — nothing to be nervous about.
