School districts plan to bring students and staff exposed to COVID-19 back to classrooms faster under new health guidelines.
Instead of a 14-day quarantine, those with no symptoms may return after 10 days. A negative COVID-19 test can cut quarantine time to a week.
The Tennessee Department of Health published the new guidelines Tuesday, Dec. 8, following the lead of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week.
CDC says the estimated risk of transmitting COVID-19 after exposure and 10 days of quarantine with no symptoms is 1% to 10%. With no symptoms after seven days and a negative test within its guidelines, the estimated risk of transmitting the disease is 5% to 12%. However it still calls for monitoring symptoms and masking through Day 14.
Walland goes virtual
In recent weeks, local school districts have moved some portions or entire schools to virtual learning after having difficulty finding enough substitute teachers. Blount County Schools announced Wednesday, Dec. 9, that Walland Elementary School students will have virtual instruction for the remainder of this week, Dec. 10-11.
Walland is expected to return to in-person instruction on Monday, Dec. 14, when both county high schools, Heritage and William Blount, already are scheduled to move online until winter break.
BCS looks at multiple metrics in deciding when to move classes online, including the percentage of students out and substitute fill rate, according to Amanda Vance, supervisor of elementary instruction and district communications.
From Friday afternoon to Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 4-9, BCS reported 20 new COVID-19 cases among students and six staff cases. The district has refused to report which schools its cases are in, citing privacy concerns.
Vance noted that when schools move to virtual learning, the district moves some staff members, such as teaching assistants, to fill in at other schools.
No change in masksMaryville City Schools began reaching out last week to families of students who had been out 10 or more days in quarantine, and they returned to school, according to Communications Director Sharon Anglim.
As of Wednesday, Dec. 9, no Maryville student had yet returned after seven days with a negative test, and Anglim noted that Friday, Dec. 11, will be the last day for on-campus learning before the winter break.
To return after a seven-day quarantine, the person must wait five days and then take a PCR or antigen test for COVID-19. In addition to a negative test result, the person must not have any symptoms.
In line with the CDC’s new guidelines, the state emphasizes, “Contacts should continue to self-monitor for symptoms and wear a face mask through Day 14. Mask wearing is especially important through day 14 and should continue beyond your quarantine period.”
Although Blount and Maryville said they are adopting the shorter quarantines, they also said they are not making any changes to their policies for wearing masks.
Alcoa City Schools did not respond to The Daily Times before press time.
BCS recently adopted a stronger stance on face coverings, saying they will be “required” instead of “expected.”
In Maryville, Anglim said, “Our district guidance for masks is unchanged. We continue to highly recommend masks for students and require staff to wear a mask when they cannot socially distance.”
MCS reported 16 new cases so far this week, Dec. 7-9, spanning five of its seven schools, with seven staff members and nine students testing positive for the coronavirus.
