New Hope Blount County Children’s Advocacy Center is hosting its 18th annual Black Tie and Blue Jeans Gala virtually from Nov. 2-8.
Throughout the week, New Hope will release special content, such as videos showcasing the center’s mission, on its Facebook page.
There also will be an online auction at BlountKids.org. All can participate in the auction, which will feature a four-course dinner and overnight stay for two at RT Lodge in Maryville, dinner for four at The Barn at Blackberry Farm, a Rick Barnes autographed basketball, wine from Foothills Wine and Spirits and more.
All proceeds from the auction will go toward completing the center’s new facility, which is slated to open in spring 2021. About $150,000 is needed to complete the fundraising goal for the new facility.
“I’m proud of the staff and committee for finding a way to still celebrate this beloved event so we can raise funds to help this incredible organization move into a new facility that will better serve the children and families that have been through traumatic experiences,” event Co-chair Jaina Castro said.
New Hope board members also will present virtually the “Spirit of New Hope Award” to the Blackberry Farm Foundation.
A New Hope press release stated that the annual award is given to a community member or organization that helps further New Hope’s mission “in a broader and more diverse manner.
“The Blackberry Farm Foundation has been involved with New Hope from the very beginning through support of the gala, purchasing new medical equipment for our exam room and most recently Mary Celeste Beall, Blackberry Farm’s proprietor, serving as the honorary chair of our new building campaign,” the release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.