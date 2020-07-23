“Bacon at the Bear,” one of New Hope Blount County Children’s Advocacy Center’s primary fundraisers, is moving online as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fundraiser will include a virtual silent auction that includes a dinner for 12 at Dancing Bear Lodge & Appalachian Bistro, prepared by Dancing Bear Executive Chef Shelley Cooper and The Walnut Kitchen’s executive chef, Alex Gass. The auction will take place virtually at blountkids.org.
Additionally, Gass, Cooper and Allan Benton of Benton’s Bacon will record and post feature videos in which they share their passion for Appalachian history and present virtual “samplings.”
“The staff and committee members have been busy curating unique auction items for this year’s event and we hope you’ll join us for a special Bacon at the Bear experience,” Bacon at the Bear Co-chair Steve Jenkins said in a statement.
Instead of purchasing tickets to the fundraiser, New Hope is asking for donations to help meet the event's $25,000 goal. Donations go toward paying for New Hope forensic interviews, forensic medical exams, counseling and ongoing advocacy services for child victims of sexual abuse.
“I’m proud of the staff and the committee for finding ways to keep this beloved event going — even through a pandemic,” Allen Rathbone, committee co-chair, said in a press release. “We know how important this fundraiser is in supporting the mission of this incredible organization — providing hope, safety and healing to children in the most traumatic circumstances.”
Businesses and individuals that want to make tax-deductible donations also can become sponsors. For more information, email Renee Poole at rpoole@blountkids.org.
To donate and register for the silent auction, visit BlountKids.org.
