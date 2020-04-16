New Hope Blount County Children’s Advocacy Center’s inaugural Heroes for Hope 5K has been changed to a virtual race amid COVID-19.
The 5K, which will take place Saturday, April 18, will raise funds and awareness for child abuse prevention in Blount County.
“The decision to change the race was in the best interest of everyone’s safety in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” event co-chair Angie Luckie said. “Now you can be a hero for the kids in our community by signing up online and being active on race day.”
The event will begin with a video introduction at 9 a.m. on the New Hope BCCAC Facebook page. The video will consist of superhero warmups, performances from local artists and more.
Participants then are encouraged to walk or run while practicing social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Registration is $20 for children under 18 and $30 for adults. All proceeds benefit New Hope. An event T-shirt is included with the cost of registration and will be delivered at a later date. For competitors, there is a time submission option during sign up.
Sign up online at http://bit.ly/heroesforhope.
