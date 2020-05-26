Newell Brands in Maryville confirmed Monday that three employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
“Employees were notified that three individuals have confirmed cases of COVID-19 and as a result suspended operations temporarily in the area where they work to allow for deep cleaning,” a Newell spokeswoman who asked not to be named stated in an email to The Daily Times. “These are the only confirmed cases in the facility.”
The spokeswoman added that to combat the coronavirus, the manufacturing facility has provided face masks, implemented employee and visitor screening and enacted zero-contact safe distancing.
“The well-being of our employees is unequivocally our number one priority,” she wrote. “We’ve implemented a number of additional safety measures to keep our employees safe during the pandemic.”
Employees have been provided emergency sick days as a result of the company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the spokeswoman emailed.
