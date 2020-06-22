Newell Brands in Maryville now has reported a total of 31 positive COVID-19 cases in employees.
A company spokeswoman, who didn’t want to be named, emailed The Daily Times on Monday and said Newell has conducted coronavirus testing on 600 of its employees at the Maryville location.
“We continue our diligent facility cleaning and sanitization, staggered shifts, mandatory masks, temperature checks, wellness screenings and physical distancing,” she said.
On May 26, the spokeswoman told The Daily Times three employees had tested positive for the coronavirus. Six days later on June 3, she said that number had doubled to six.
The Daily Times reached out via email to Newell on June 5 and 9 asking for an updated number of cases and did not receive a response.
The spokeswoman also had not responded by press time on whether operations would continue at Newell with the number of positive cases growing.
“The well-being of our employees is unequivocally our number one priority,” the spokeswoman said. “We’ve implemented a number of additional safety measures to keep our employees safe during the pandemic.”
The spokeswoman added that to combat the coronavirus, the manufacturing facility has provided face masks, implemented employee and visitor screening, and enacted zero-contact safe distancing.
Employees have been provided emergency sick days as a result of the company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the spokeswoman emailed.
Newell is at 1427 William Blount Drive in Maryville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.