The number of positive COVID-19 cases at Newell Brands in Maryville has doubled in less than a week — bringing the total number of cases to six.
On May 26, a company spokeswoman announced that three employees had tested positive for the coronavirus. Six days later, the same spokeswoman, who asked not to be named, confirmed that number had doubled.
Newell is at 1427 William Blount Drive in Maryville.
“The well-being of our employees is unequivocally our number one priority,” the spokeswoman said. “We’ve implemented a number of additional safety measures to keep our employees safe during the pandemic.”
The spokeswoman added that to combat the coronavirus, the manufacturing facility has provided face masks, implemented employee and visitor screening, and enacted zero-contact safe distancing.
Employees have been provided emergency sick days as a result of the company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the spokeswoman emailed.
“Employees were notified that six individuals have confirmed cases of COVID-19 and as a result suspended operations temporarily in the area where they work to allow for deep cleaning,” she stated in the email.
“These are the only confirmed cases in the facility.”
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Blount County had 16 active cases of COVID-19. Countywide, three people have died of the virus, and 74 have recovered.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.