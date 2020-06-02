After 10 teens achieved life-changing — and even life-saving — transformations, adults weren’t about to let the pandemic stop recognition of their achievements.
The Turnaround Achievement Awards usually bring together families, educators, elected officials and members of the local judiciary and law enforcement to celebrate students from the middle and high schools across the county’s three school districts.
“It’s a very large community that works together to support this,” said Joe Costner, who with his law partner, Steve Greene, has sponsored the awards for more than 20 years.
While the event is joyful, the stories of what students have overcome often are emotionally overwhelming.
“I cry every time I do it,” Greene said, and he’s not the only one in the audience wiping away tears. “It’s phenomenal to see these kids.”
During the last recession, the law firm considered cutting almost anything except its sponsorship of the Turnaround Awards. “I would not dare stop doing it,” Greene said.
“They have never gotten any recognition from school other than the trouble they’ve been in,” he said in a phone interview last week. “
They were in the office more than they were in the classroom.”
“They need to be recognized,” Greene said.
Each has a story
“I was struggling, getting F’s all day long,” recalled Dustin Miller, this year’s award winner from Alcoa High School.
When friends began talking about going to college, however, he realized that he wanted more. “I didn’t want to be the only one left out,” he said.
With guidance from the school, Dustin discovered that hands-on learning in mechatronics suited him. He kept his grades up while also working at McDonald’s, where he was surprised with the announcement of his award.
Dustin is planning for a career in heating, ventilation and air conditioning by going to the Tennessee College of Applied Technology — the first in his family to go to college.
At Carpenters Middle School, the staff saw Tracy Badeaux change from someone who allowed herself to be drawn into drama to someone who became a peace-keeper.
Tracy said she has learned to stay away from negativity that was pulling her back and to focus on the positive, with help from talking with her English and math teachers.
Some award winners struggled because of family situations, and others struggled with attitudes or academics or a combination of issues. Each amazed their teachers, counselors and administrators with the improvements they made.
A village
At the beginning of the last school year, Zavvy Velazquez said he had changed from being a bright and loud student at Maryville Junior High to being in a shell.
“I slowly stopped talking,” the 15-year-old said.
“We knew that he was depressed,” said his mother, Dionne Velazquez, and she told him that he could talk to the school guidance counselor. As he struggled during the fall, one time the school resource officer even came to his home.
Although Zavvy was afraid what would happen if he told his parents that he had suicidal thoughts, he did tell friends who knew they needed to tell the counselor.
“They really did help save my life,” Zavvy said.
“People have been amazing,” his mother added.
When Zavvy hit bottom and was admitted to the hospital, members of their church family from Rio Revolution visited, and when he went home, the youth pastor gave Zavvy a copy of the verse from John 1:5, “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.” Zavvy keeps that next to his bed.
Visiting the church one day, “he went to the altar and wrote down all of the things that he wanted to give to God,” things like anxiety, anger and self-hate, Dionne explained. She was standing in that same spot recently when she received the call that Zavvy was receiving the Turnaround Award.
“Zavvy did so much self-reflection. He put in the work himself,” she said, but he’s also had support from his friends, the school, family and church members.
“This is a total ‘It takes a village’ moment,” she said, referring to the African proverb, “It takes a village to raise a child.”
“I didn’t know I would be this happy,” Zavvy said this week.
He has allowed his mother to share his story with other youths who are struggling, wanting them to know what he discovered. “You can’t know if it gets better if you don’t stick around,” he said.
While he was struggling, Dionne said she sometimes felt a bit helpless, but she realized the importance of asking for help. “Ask your school, ask your church, ask your neighbor,” she said.
And, she said, “make sure your kids know that they can tell you anything.”
After more than two decades, Costner and Greene are the first to say they receive the recognition for work done by others, teachers, family members and others at school and in the community.
“The people that maybe we should recognize more is the educators that make it possible for these children to succeed,” Costner said. “They don’t give up on them.”
They also credit their administrative assistant, who works with the Family Resource Centers in the school districts and organizes the event, which this year instead of a breakfast at the Capitol Theatre meant sending framed certificates, personalized letters and Chick-Fil-A gift cards to all the winners.
“Linda Hickey does all of the work,” Costner said. “Basically Steve Greene and I show up and get all the thanks.”
Greene recalls one time at a grocery store when a mother hugged him and said, “You saved my son’s life.”
