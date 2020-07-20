Alcoa teachers received a dose of inspiration Monday morning, July 20, to prepare for Wednesday's start of school with students who haven't been in classrooms since March because of the coronavirus.
"In the past 18 weeks you have become the heroes of the United States of America," professional speaker Reggie Dabbs told the teachers.
"I want you to start focusing not on last year or the year before that, not on how many years you have left, but now. Because we need you — now, more than any other time," he said to those in the Alcoa High School lyceum and watching by video at other Alcoa schools.
With just a couple of days left before students walk into the classrooms, Dabbs urged the teachers to figure out what they will do differently, "How am I going to be the teacher I need to be?"
In a typical year the Knoxville native speaks to more than 1 million students across the globe about making choices for their futures, and Alcoa City Schools Director Becky Stone previously invited Dabbs to speak at schools when she was principal.
Explaining her decision to bring him to address teachers now, she told The Daily Times, "It’s been a tough few months with COVID-19 and all the racial issues across our country. He brings a lot to the table with a great message of care and love for one another."
Love Your Life
Dabbs told the teachers the story of his being the surprise graduation speaker for a dozen Navy SEALS who all realized before their last jump that the same man had spoken at their schools. The phrase "I'll have your back" as they checked equipment was the trigger for their memories, he said.
From that experience Dabbs read the letter from the movie "Act of Valor," a message from a Navy SEAL to his unborn son.
Stopping at a section that says, "Love your life," he said, "Sometimes we lose the respect that life should give or should have. You as educators, we get to bring that back into focus. We get to teach this year: Love your life; respect your life; live your life with others in mind."
"That's exactly what coronavirus has done," he said.
"Show hope, show mercy, show kindness, show love. It starts with us," Dabbs told the educators.
The first step
Briefly addressing the attention on racism in recent weeks, Dabbs said that he shared on social media quotes such as "You think it seems impossible until it's done," and "We have to move with generosity in our spirit, for generosity in spirit will always conquer hate," and "It's impossible to get up the stairs until you take the first step." They were words from Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King, he said.
"All I did was quote the men who fought and won when it came to racism," Dabbs said.
He urged the educators to be a role models who, by a simple word or deed, can inspire students.
When his father told him in the morning, "Make your bed because you have to lie in it," Dabbs explained, it was about the life he wanted to lead, not the bed.
He recalled other lessons from his foster and then adoptive parents, a Fulton High School English teacher and janitor.
"Let me tell you about this racism thing," Dabbs quoted his mother telling her sons one day. "Everybody chocolate. You might be dark chocolate, milk chocolate or white chocolate. But baby, all chocolate good. Now get out there and love people."
"I just want to challenge you to love every kid that walks in your classroom," Dabbs told the teachers. "I don't care where they're from. I don't care what they've said. I don't know what happened last year. Give every kid a clean slate, because we have no idea what some of these babies have been going through. But we can give them a great year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.